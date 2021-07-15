Heinze: Josef Martinez is training away from the team, it's a coach's decision

Head coach Gabriel Heinze revealed that superstar forward Josef Martinez is not with the group and is training alone. While he didn't go into specifics, Heinze asserted it was a "coach's decision" rather than Martinez working on his fitness, a reason the team noted on July 6.

"He doesn't have any kind of fitness problem. It's my decision that he train away from the team," Heinze told media on Thursday. "He'll continue to train on his own."

Heinze added that he doesn't want to use the media to send messages to players.