Au revoir, Montréal: Watford-bound Ismaël Koné takes the next step

The dreams, goals and mentality remained the same, but everything around him accelerated at warp speed. In 10 short months, Kone made his professional debut, shot to MLS stardom with CF Montréal, played all three games for Canada at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and now, sealed a club-record transfer to England's Watford FC.

“Crazy,” the 20-year-old replied when asked on a virtual press conference to sum up his year. He let out a proud sigh and repeated himself: “Crazy.”

Koné rose from the unknown to global wonderkid over the course of the year, compiling a breakout season in Montréal and earning a regular place in Canada’s senior squad as his country qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986. The midfielder had 2g/5a in 26 regular-season appearances and has now accrued eight caps with Canada, all in 2022.

He was at the Qatar-based World Cup when the transfer to Watford was being finalized; Koné and Les Rouges teammates celebrated together in his hotel room when it was done.

There hasn’t been a lot of time to sit back and exhale throughout the year in which all of his dreams came true.