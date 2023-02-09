Toronto FC's BMO Field to host Canada-Honduras Nations League match

Three days prior to hosting Los Catrachos in their group stage finale, John Herdman's side will visit Curaçao on March 25. Les Rouges are currently second in Group C (three points) but are assured a spot in the Nations League finals if they win both remaining matches.

Toronto... We're BACK! 🇨🇦 Come celebrate Canada’s first match back at home since CANMNT's FIFA World Cup journey with a crucial Concacaf Nations League group finale v. Honduras! Ticket info below 🎟⬇️ #CANMNT x @CIBC

Despite failing to get past the group stage in the inaugural Concacaf Nations League, Canada are bonafide regional powerhouses after topping World Cup qualifying for Qatar 2022. Herdman's men are also riding a 15-match undefeated home streak, including a record-tying seven-match home winning streak.

At BMO Field, Canada Soccer’s combined national teams boast an 11-match undefeated streak since June 2017, which is also a record. Les Rouges booked their first World Cup trip in 36 years at TFC's home ground, thanks to a resounding 4-0 win over Jamaica in March 2022.

The Concacaf Nations League Finals are set for June 2023 and will consist of semifinals, a third-place match and final. The 2022-23 edition will have no bearing on the Canada potentially qualifying for the 2024 Copa América; six Concacaf guest nations will have to qualify via the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.