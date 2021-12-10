10 big questions ahead of MLS Cup 2021

This is it. One more game to crown a champion, and we’re 24 hours away from either the Portland Timbers or New York City FC lifting the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Perhaps less, depending on when you’re reading this. MLS Cup 2021.

Here are 10 big questions, in no particular order, that could define Saturday at Providence Park…

Behold, the forecast of destiny. Rain in the Pacific Northwest in mid-December! 100% precipitation leaves no wiggle room. These are “Remember when…” final conditions.

Thankfully, the 47 mph wind gusts once predicted at kickoff – it sounds absurd, but I swear I saw that when I checked the forecast a few days ago – are down to a blustery but manageable 14 mph. It may not be you or I’s version of heaven, but the Timbers Army has a song for days like this…

When I saw tears streaming down Sebastian Blanco’s face after injuring his hamstring against the Colorado Rapids on Thanksgiving Day, I figured the next time we’d see him playing soccer was preseason 2022. Torn hammy, shut it down.

Only Blanco didn’t shut it down. He went from Questionable to Probable on the injury report ahead of the Conference Final against Real Salt Lake, and manager Giovanni Savarese even teased his potential availability.

"Seba is a very competitive player and person," Savarese said. "And he's doing whatever he can to get to the game and play at least some minutes. Some days ago we thought that was impossible, today we have a little bit of hope and maybe he can make it.”