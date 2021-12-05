Recap: Portland Timbers 2, Real Salt Lake 0

For the first time in club history, the Portland Timbers will host MLS Cup after topping Real Salt Lake 2-0 in the Western Conference Final at Providence Park on Saturday, paced by an early opener from Felipe Mora and a second-half dagger from Santiago Moreno .

With the result, Portland advanced to their third-ever MLS Cup on Dec. 11 and secured hosting rights by virtue of their higher regular-season points total than Eastern Conference counterparts New York City FC and Philadelphia Union. Each of Portland's previous two MLS Cup appearances came on the road.

Portland roared to a dream start, striking for the opener after just five minutes. Yimmi Chara spearheaded the chance with a cross from the right-hand side that RSL right back Aaron Herrera tried to clear but instead hit right to Mora, who rolled the deflected finish past David Ochoa.

RSL missed a golden opportunity to equalize in the 33rd minute. Damir Kreilach had a clean header off a pinpoint cross from Herrera, but it was denied by a crucial reaction save from Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark.

Kreilach's missed chance proved costly, as the Timbers landed the knockout blow just past the hour mark. Moreno did the honors in the 61st minute, unleashing a wicked shot from distance that ricocheted off the post, back off Ochoa and into the net.

Portland pushed for a third, nearly finding it in the 68th minute off a pair of golden looks from substitute Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who saw his initial shot cleared off the line and subsequent rebound opportunity go just over the crossbar.