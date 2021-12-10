Will MLS Cup 2021 be Portland Timbers icon Diego Valeri’s swan song?

He didn’t come right out and say as much while addressing reporters after the Portland Timbers’ Thursday morning training session, but the 35-year-old maestro made clear that completing optimal preparations for winning Saturday’s MLS Cup 2021 final at Providence Park vs. New York City FC is all that matters right now for him and the rest of his squad (3 pm ET | ABC, UniMás in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada).

“It’s all we want. It’s all we want,” Valeri said of the alluring prospect of hoisting a trophy on home turf. “We want to have our supporters, our city celebrating things like this. And obviously at this point, we didn't have the chance to do it in our house [yet]. So it's going to be very special. But we know that we have to perform a big game in order to celebrate and have them happy.