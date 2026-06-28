World Cup Round of 32: Matchups, schedule info & who advanced

Here is everything you need to know as the tournament's knockout stage begins.

The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 will unfold from June 28 to July 3 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The knockout round of the World Cup is locked in. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/cLyUzc300E

A matchup between knockout-round debutants South Africa and Canada awaits in the tournament's first Round of 32 game, with MLS representation on both sides.

Meanwhile, after becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022, the Atlas Lions will also aim to author another deep run. Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari are clear standouts.

Three-time finalists (1974, '78, 2010), the Dutch are looking to jump the final hurdle with their first World Cup title. Virgil van Dijk leads the side alongside Frenkie de Jong.

Contenders clash in a mouthwatering Round of 32 matchup after the Netherlands and Morocco each advanced from the Group Stage with seven points.

Meanwhile, Paraguay have longtime MLS standouts Miguel Almirón ( Atlanta United ) and Andrés Cubas ( Vancouver Whitecaps FC ) in midfield. It is their first World Cup trip since making the 2010 quarterfinals.

Germany topped Group E, earning a matchup with Paraguay. The four-time world champions feature global stars like Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.

Japan hope to win their first-ever World Cup knockout match, leaning on possession and all-around team play. Leaders include Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Dōan.

The record five-time champions are aiming to return to the throne for the first time since lifting the 2002 title. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha lead their attack.

Brazil topped their group, as they've done at every World Cup since 1982, to set up a clash with Japan.

Ecuador feature ex-Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Pedro Vite, who's had a breakout tournament while setting the tempo for La Tricolor's midfield.

Mexico's roster includes two MLS homegrowns now playing abroad: Brian Gutiérrez, who broke through with Chicago Fire FC , and Obed Vargas, who blossomed with Seattle Sounders FC .

El Tri have previously reached the quarterfinals in each of their two prior World Cup hosting experiences (1970, '86).

Courtesy of winning Group A, Mexico remain on home soil for their Round of 32 matchup against Ecuador.

They'll come up against a Sweden side that's led by strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. FC Dallas fullback Herman Johansson is also on the Blue and Yellow.

Add in the likes of Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Rayan Cherki, and the 2018 World Cup champions have arguably the tournament's top attack.

France's hopes of winning a third World Cup title are thriving, with Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé driving their attack forward.

Norway's first World Cup trip since 1998 has produced a knockout-round appearance, largely thanks to Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker is in the Golden Boot hunt with four goals.

Ivory Coast booked their first-ever trip to the knockout stage with wins over Ecuador and Curaçao in Group E play. Nicolas Pépé and Yan Diomande have proven dynamite in attack.

England (Group L winners) vs. DR Congo (Group K third place)

When: Wednesday, July 1 | 12 pm ET

Wednesday, July 1 | 12 pm ET Where: Atlanta Stadium

England are undefeated heading into the knockout rounds, topping Group L behind superstar striker Harry Kane's three goals.

Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford have also been decisive in attack for the Three Lions, who'll take on one of the tournament's biggest surprises.

DR Congo successfully navigated a difficult Group K to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time. Yoane Wissa scored three of the Leopards four group-stage goals, while captain Chancel Mbemba has anchored the backline.

Belgium (Group G winners) vs. Senegal (Group I third place)

When: Wednesday, July 1 | 4 pm ET

Wednesday, July 1 | 4 pm ET Where: Seattle Stadium

Belgium may have gotten hot at the right time, thrashing New Zealand, 5-1, in their Group G finale.

Top scorer Leandro Trossard (2g) will look to keep the goals coming alongside legendary striker Romelu Lukaku, with iconic playmaker Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings behind them.

Senegal were arguably even more ruthless in their last outing, cruising to a 5-0 rout of Iraq to secure advancement. Pape Gueye scored a brace to add to Ismaila Sarr's team-best 3g/1a for the Lions of Teranga in group-stage play.

United States (Group D winners) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B third place)

When: Wednesday, July 1 | 8 pm ET

Wednesday, July 1 | 8 pm ET Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

As a reward for topping Group D with six points in the group stage, the United States earned the right to stay on the West Coast with limited travel through the quarterfinals, should they reach that point.