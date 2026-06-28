World Cup Round of 32: Matchups, schedule info & who advanced

The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 will unfold from June 28 to July 3 across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Here is everything you need to know as the tournament's knockout stage begins.
Knockout Round schedule
- Round of 32: June 28 - July 3
- Round of 16: July 4-7
- Quarterfinals: July 9-11
- Semifinals: July 14-15
- Third place: July 18
- Final: July 19
South Africa (Group A runner-up) vs. Canada (Group B runner-up)
- When: Sunday, June 28 | 3 pm ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium
A matchup between knockout-round debutants South Africa and Canada awaits in the tournament's first Round of 32 game, with MLS representation on both sides.
South Africa feature Chicago Fire FC center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, while Orlando City goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau and Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea are consistent starters for Canada.
Brazil (Group C winners) vs. Japan (Group F runner-up)
- When: Monday, June 29 | 1 pm ET
- Where: Houston Stadium
Brazil topped their group, as they've done at every World Cup since 1982, to set up a clash with Japan.
The record five-time champions are aiming to return to the throne for the first time since lifting the 2002 title. Vinicius Junior and Matheus Cunha lead their attack.
Japan hope to win their first-ever World Cup knockout match, leaning on possession and all-around team play. Leaders include Daichi Kamada and Ritsu Dōan.
Germany (Group E winners) vs. Paraguay (Group D third place)
- When: Monday, June 29 | 4:30 pm ET
- Where: Boston Stadium
Germany topped Group E, earning a matchup with Paraguay. The four-time world champions feature global stars like Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz.
Meanwhile, Paraguay have longtime MLS standouts Miguel Almirón (Atlanta United) and Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) in midfield. It is their first World Cup trip since making the 2010 quarterfinals.
Netherlands (Group F winners) vs. Morocco (Group C runner-up)
- When: Monday, June 29 | 9 pm ET
- Where: Monterrey Stadium
Contenders clash in a mouthwatering Round of 32 matchup after the Netherlands and Morocco each advanced from the Group Stage with seven points.
Three-time finalists (1974, '78, 2010), the Dutch are looking to jump the final hurdle with their first World Cup title. Virgil van Dijk leads the side alongside Frenkie de Jong.
Meanwhile, after becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semifinal in 2022, the Atlas Lions will also aim to author another deep run. Achraf Hakimi and Ismael Saibari are clear standouts.
Ivory Coast (Group E runner-up) vs. Norway (Group I runner-up)
- When: Tuesday, June 30 | 1 pm ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium
Ivory Coast booked their first-ever trip to the knockout stage with wins over Ecuador and Curaçao in Group E play. Nicolas Pépé and Yan Diomande have proven dynamite in attack.
Norway's first World Cup trip since 1998 has produced a knockout-round appearance, largely thanks to Erling Haaland. The Manchester City striker is in the Golden Boot hunt with four goals.
France (Group I winners) vs. Sweden (Group F third place)
- When: Tuesday, June 30 | 5 pm ET
- Where: New York New Jersey Stadium
France's hopes of winning a third World Cup title are thriving, with Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé driving their attack forward.
Add in the likes of Michael Olise, Désiré Doué and Rayan Cherki, and the 2018 World Cup champions have arguably the tournament's top attack.
They'll come up against a Sweden side that's led by strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres. FC Dallas fullback Herman Johansson is also on the Blue and Yellow.
Mexico (Group A winners) vs. Ecuador (Group E third place)
- When: Tuesday, June 30 | 9 pm ET
- Where: Mexico City Stadium
Courtesy of winning Group A, Mexico remain on home soil for their Round of 32 matchup against Ecuador.
El Tri have previously reached the quarterfinals in each of their two prior World Cup hosting experiences (1970, '86).
Mexico's roster includes two MLS homegrowns now playing abroad: Brian Gutiérrez, who broke through with Chicago Fire FC, and Obed Vargas, who blossomed with Seattle Sounders FC.
Ecuador feature ex-Vancouver Whitecaps FC standout Pedro Vite, who's had a breakout tournament while setting the tempo for La Tricolor's midfield.
England (Group L winners) vs. DR Congo (Group K third place)
- When: Wednesday, July 1 | 12 pm ET
- Where: Atlanta Stadium
England are undefeated heading into the knockout rounds, topping Group L behind superstar striker Harry Kane's three goals.
Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford have also been decisive in attack for the Three Lions, who'll take on one of the tournament's biggest surprises.
DR Congo successfully navigated a difficult Group K to reach the World Cup knockout stages for the first time. Yoane Wissa scored three of the Leopards four group-stage goals, while captain Chancel Mbemba has anchored the backline.
Belgium (Group G winners) vs. Senegal (Group I third place)
- When: Wednesday, July 1 | 4 pm ET
- Where: Seattle Stadium
Belgium may have gotten hot at the right time, thrashing New Zealand, 5-1, in their Group G finale.
Top scorer Leandro Trossard (2g) will look to keep the goals coming alongside legendary striker Romelu Lukaku, with iconic playmaker Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings behind them.
Senegal were arguably even more ruthless in their last outing, cruising to a 5-0 rout of Iraq to secure advancement. Pape Gueye scored a brace to add to Ismaila Sarr's team-best 3g/1a for the Lions of Teranga in group-stage play.
United States (Group D winners) vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (Group B third place)
- When: Wednesday, July 1 | 8 pm ET
- Where: San Francisco Bay Area Stadium
As a reward for topping Group D with six points in the group stage, the United States earned the right to stay on the West Coast with limited travel through the quarterfinals, should they reach that point.
In the Round of 32, they'll face off against knockout-round debutants Bosnia and Herzegovina as the Americans seek their first-ever knockout round victory on home soil.
The USMNT roster features eight MLS players, with New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese and Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream among the key starters. Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is another standout.
Spain (Group H winners) vs. Austria (Group J runner-up)
- When: Thursday, July 2 | 3 pm ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium
The reigning European champions are hitting the knockouts in strong form, winning Group H behind notable performances from star players Lamine Yamal and Pedri.
Austria, meanwhile, can thank Saša Kalajdžić's 96th-minute equalizer in a wild 3-3 Group J finale draw with Algeria for their Round-of-32 berth.
Portugal (Group K runner-up) vs. Croatia (Group L runner-up)
- When: Thursday, July 2 | 7 pm ET
- Where: Toronto Stadium
Portugal are into the knockout rounds with a 1W-0L-2D record. Their lone group-stage win was a statement 5-0 rout of Uzbekistan, with the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo netting a brace to score a goal at a record six World Cups.
Croatia's World Cup bona fides are also undeniable, having reached the 2018 final and 2022 semifinals.
Led by the national team hero Luka Modrić, the Vatreni have also gotten important contributions from MLS All-Stars Petar Musa (FC Dallas) and Marco Pašalić (Orlando City) at this summer's tournament.
Switzerland (Group B winners) vs. Algeria (Group J third place)
- When: Thursday, July 2 | 11 pm ET
- Where: Vancouver Stadium
Switzerland secured the top spot in Group B with a 2-1 victory over Canada in their final group stage match, earning the right to stay in Vancouver for a matchup with Algeria.
The Fennecs advanced as one of the tournament's best third-place finishers, getting a masterful two-goal performance from captain Riyad Mahrez in their Group J finale against Austria.
Australia (Group D runner-up) vs. Egypt (Group G runner-up)
- When: Friday, July 3 | 2 pm ET
- Where: Dallas Stadium
Following an impressive 2-0 opening victory over Türkiye, Australia secured their third-ever knockout stage appearance with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay in their final Group D match. In the latter contest, Colorado Rapids defender Lucas Herrington became the youngest-ever MLS and Australian player to start a World Cup match.
The Socceroos, who have gotten standout performances from NYCFC midfielder Aiden O'Neill, will aim to find their first knockout victory against Mo Salah and Egypt.
The Pharaohs are enjoying a historic World Cup run, earning their first-ever tournament victory and reaching the knockout stage for the first time since making Africa's inaugural World Cup appearance in 1934.
Argentina (Group J winners) vs. Cape Verde (Group H runner-up)
- When: Friday, July 3 | 6 pm ET
- Where: Miami Stadium
Inter Miami icon Lionel Messi led the defending World Cup champions to first place in Group J as he became the tournament's all-time leading goalscorer, among other records.
La Albiceleste will now face Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira and Cinderella side Cape Verde as they continue their quest to join Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) as the only countries to successfully defend their World Cup title.
Inter Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul remains a key starter for Lionel Scaloni's side, which also features Atlanta United alum Thiago Almada.
Colombia (Group K winners) vs. Ghana (Group L third place)
- When: Friday, July 3 | 9:30 pm ET
- Where: Kansas City Stadium
Colombia topped Group K to make an impressive World Cup return after missing Qatar 2022.
James Rodríguez, who prepared for this summer's tournament with a six-month stint with Minnesota United FC, has started all three games as captain. Columbus Crew legend Cucho Hernández also had a memorable moment off the bench against Uzbekistan.
Los Cafeteros will take on a Ghana side that made it out of a daunting Group L thanks in large part to the stellar play of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, who's delivered two clean sheets.