Uruguay vs. Cape Verde: How to watch, stream World Cup Group H match

With two MLS players on their World Cup journeys with Cape Verde and one with Uruguay, the second matchday of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is bound to bring some fun.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Can Uruguay put themselves on top of the group heading into their final group stage match on June 26 against Spain?

Courtesy of Cape Verde's shock draw against Spain, Group H remains wide open, with each nation earning one point on the opening matchday.

Down 1-0 at halftime, head coach Marcelo Bielsa made changes, including the introduction of Real Salt Lake defender Juan Manuel Sanabria , to spur the equalizing goal scored by Maxi Araújo.

Following an opening draw against Saudi Arabia, Uruguay return to Miami Stadium with their eyes set on three points against Cape Verde.

FIFA World Ranking: 67

67 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Opening match: 0-0 draw vs. Spain

Fresh off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their tournament debut - a scoreless draw against the No. 2-ranked team in the world - Cape Verde can begin dreaming of a knockout round appearance.

Sporting Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira at right back, the Blue Sharks put in a legendary defensive performance, conceding 74% possession while being outshot 26-6, without allowing a goal and committing just one foul - the fewest by any team in a World Cup game on record since 1966.

In large part, the success was due to a world-class performance from 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who made seven saves on the day.