Canada vs. Morocco: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 16

Fresh off their first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout victory, Canada will look to continue making history when they face Morocco in the Round of 16 on Saturday in Houston.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals on July 9 in Boston, while the loser's tournament is over.

Captain and Vancouver Whitecaps FC homegrown Alphonso Davies also made his return from injury in the victory, giving Canada a major boost as they prepare for their most important game ever.

Then, in their first-ever knockout game, vice-captain Stephen Eustáquio delivered Les Rouges' first-ever knockout goal in second-half stoppage time against South Africa, dramatically securing their place in the Round of 16 with the biggest goal in program history.

Star striker Jonathan David has led the goalscoring for Canada thus far. He scored the squad's first-ever World Cup hat trick in the record-breaking win over Qatar.

FIFA World Ranking: 7

7 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

CAF (Africa) Round of 16 match: win vs. Netherlands

Semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup, Morocco have their sights set on another deep tournament run in 2026.

The Atlas Lions have shown once again that they are prepared to compete with the best teams in the world, opening the tournament with a 1-1 draw against No. 6-ranked Brazil before ousting No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 32 on penalties. In between, they enjoyed wins over Scotland and Haiti.

Morocco are one of three nations in tournament history to have played in multiple World Cup shootouts and won all of them, as only four of the last 12 penalties (33%) goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has faced have been converted.