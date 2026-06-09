Austin FC's Jayden Nelson added to Canada's 2026 World Cup roster

Austin FC winger Jayden Nelson has been added to Canada’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, replacing Marcelo Flores before the tournament begins.
Flores tore his ACL in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final with Tigres UANL in late May, shortly after being named to the squad. Nelson has been with the team throughout the pre-World Cup camp as an alternate and scored in a 2-0 win over Uzbekistan.
Nelson's inclusion makes it nine MLS players on head coach Jesse Marsch's CanMNT squad for this summer's tournament.
- Caps: 15
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Brampton, Ontario
Nelson began his professional career as a Toronto FC homegrown player, spending 2020-22 with the club before spending several years in Europe.
He returned to MLS ahead of the 2025 season, signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The pacy winger was then traded to Austin FC in mid-December.
Throughout his MLS career, Nelson has 5g/9a in 78 games. He's scored three times in 15 caps for Canada and was part of their 2023 and 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup rosters.
World Cup schedule
Canada are in Group B alongside Bosnia & Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland.
- June 12: Canada vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Toronto, Ontario
- June 18: Canada vs. Qatar, 6 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
- June 24: Canada vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Vancouver, British Columbia
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.