Antoine Griezmann set to make Orlando City debut

“… The energy he brought to the locker room and to all of us – his magic, it’s unique. Everybody is enjoying it, me as well.”

The star French forward is set to make his official debut on Wednesday night when Orlando visit the San Jose Earthquakes in their first game back from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

"I came for all of that, and to put Orlando on top of the map of soccer in the United States."

"Become a champion, score goals, give assists, make kids want to play soccer and become Orlando fans," Griezmann said last week in New York as MLS hosted its The Next Chapter conference.

Both signings reflect the club’s ambition to not only climb into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs mix, but compete for silverware.

Griezmann formally joins the Lions this summer after a legendary decade-plus career in Spain’s LaLiga with Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. He is Atlético's all-time leading scorer with 212 goals and will look to kick-start a revamped Orlando attack that's also welcomed back striker Daryl Dike .

“I was very nervous about meeting my new teammates," Griezmann said. "I’ve spent the last two weeks having fun with them, training with them."

Griezmann now adds more star power to an Orlando squad highlighted by Argentine playmaker Martín Ojeda , the club's all-time goal contributions leader (44g/30a), and Marco Pašalić , a 2025 MLS All-Star who represented Croatia at this summer's World Cup.

Portugal and Manchester United legend Nani also starred for the Lions from 2019-21.

Orlando signed Brazilian Kaká – like Griezmann, a fellow FIFA World Cup winner – as their first Designated Player ahead of their inaugural 2015 season.

Griezmann's ambition matches that of his new club, which has famously swung big during previous transfer markets.

Uphill battle

Even with the remarkable influx of talent over the summer – of which Griezmann gave a tantalizing preview by scoring in two recent club friendlies – Orlando will have their work cut out for them.

The Lions are four points shy of playoff positioning, but have a -21 goal differential and have conceded an MLS-worst 44 goals this season.

The club’s struggles led to the departure of longtime head coach Oscar Pareja in March, and his interim successor knows that a massive turnaround is needed in the second half of the year – beginning with Wednesday’s trip to San Jose.

“This is a special opportunity that MLS provides us by having this [World Cup] break in the middle of the season,” said Perelman. “… So, I think it’s important. Every game is a final for us, so this is the first one.

“And we’re going to try to win it.”

Added Griezmann: “I’m very excited about going to San Jose for our first game. They’re a very strong team.