Canada cheat sheet: Everything to know for 2026 FIFA World Cup

For the first time, Canada will host the men’s World Cup .

Here, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know about the Canadian men’s national team as the 2026 FIFA World Cup unfolds from June 11 to July 19.

This summer will also see plenty of new fans jump into the soccer fun, and some reacquaint themselves with the love they return to every four years. Regardless, it’s going to be a soccer-packed summer like never before.

While none of this year's host nations have advanced past the World Cup quarterfinals, they're all daring to dream big – and potentially even further.

After then- Vancouver Whitecaps FC star Alphonso Davies made an impassioned speech at the 2018 FIFA Congress to land the tournament for North America, 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico are ready to welcome the world’s largest single-sport event.

Should Canada finish second in Group B, they would head to Los Angeles to face the Group A runners-up. A third-place finish is where things get complicated, with a multitude of combinations that could align for a knockout game against the United States . Should Canada finish fourth, their tournament would be over.

For Canada, winning the group would be a big deal. The top team in Group B will play in the Round of 32 in Vancouver against a third-place team from one of Groups E/F/G/I/J. Should they win that, the Round of 16 would also be in Vancouver, potentially offering Canada up to five games on home soil and a pathway to the quarterfinals.

After all Group B teams have played each other once, the top two with the most points advance to the Round of 32 single-game knockout phase. The third-place team can also advance, depending on how they compare to the other groups’ third-place teams on points, goal differential and ongoing tiebreakers (top eight go through).

Three points are awarded for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. No games at this point of the tournament go beyond regulation time, with no shootouts or tiebreaking procedures to determine a winner.

Canada are in Group B, where they'll play Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland. The first match against Bosnia and Herzegovina will be on June 12 in Toronto, before the final two group-stage games head to Vancouver.

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With two games and potentially two knockout games on the West Coast, Canada will make their training base at Vancouver Whitecaps FC's National Soccer Development Center on the grounds of the University of British Columbia, about a 30-minute drive from the stadium.

Afterwards, everything will be in Vancouver. Canada’s second Group B game comes against Qatar on Thursday, June 18 (6 pm ET | TSN, CTV, FOX), before Les Rouges finish off the Group B action against Switzerland on Wednesday, June 24 (3 pm ET | TSN, CTV, FOX).

Canada open Group B vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday, June 12, the second day of the tournament (3 pm ET | TSN, CTV, FOX).

When are the games? How can I watch?

While Marsch initially signed to lead Canada through the 2026 World Cup, he recently inked a deal to remain head coach until the 2030 World Cup.

Marsch took the Canadian job as his first international head-coaching role, having started on the touchlines with MLS sides CF Montréal and Red Bull New York . He then ventured to Europe and worked at Austria's RB Salzburg, Germany's Red Bull Leipzig, and England's Leeds United.

Canada played at their first Copa América that ensuing summer, invited to South America's continental tournament as games unfolded across the United States. They opened with a 2-0 loss to Lionel Messi -led Argentina before advancing to the semifinals, where the 2022 World Cup champions knocked them out. Canada ultimately fell on penalties vs. Uruguay in the third-place game.

Marsch took over the Canadian program in May 2024 after his predecessor, John Herdman, left for Toronto FC . Marsch was thrown right into the fire with his first matches against European powerhouses, with early tests against the Netherlands and France.

The 52-year-old is not a Canadian citizen, but rather one of the most highly regarded American coaches. He’s known for his charismatic style, immense demand on players in practice and wit with the media. This will be the second time Marsch is at a World Cup, having served as an assistant with the United States at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Canada are led by one of the most energetic head coaches in soccer: Jesse Marsch.

Key players

Get ready to learn about injuries.

Canada’s best player is Alphonso Davies, a world-class talent who started as a Vancouver Whitecaps homegrown before moving to German giants Bayern Munich in 2019 for reportedly up to $22 million.

Unfortunately, the left-sided defender tore his ACL in March 2025 and has since sporadically played for Bayern and picked up several muscular injuries.

Four years ago in Qatar, Davies scored Canada’s first-ever World Cup goal. Now, he begins the tournament on the sidelines, nursing a quad injury. However, he’s expected to make an impact this summer and could return as soon as the Qatar match on June 18, Canada’s second Group B game.

While Davies serves as the captain when healthy, he won’t likely wear the armband – soccer’s captaincy indicator — on the opening day. That will be LAFC midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, known for his slick passing and suave dribbling skills, honed during his time with Portuguese giants FC Porto, where he's set to return post-World Cup following an MLS loan spell. Aside from Eustáquio, CF Montréal product and midfield partner Ismaël Koné's dribbling skills and passing vision will bring you out of your seat.

Also key to the program is striker Jonathan David, a star at Italian giants Juventus and Canada’s all-time leading goalscorer (39 goals). He could partner up top with Cyle Larin, a former Orlando City star who is second on the CanMNT goal charts (30 goals)

Injury questions lurk again with star center back Moïse Bombito. The Colorado Rapids alum is one of the fastest defenders in the world when healthy, but is slowly returning from a broken leg suffered in October.

MLS is well-represented on this squad, too, with eight call-ups and another 10 who have spent time in the league or in an MLS academy.

Orlando City's Maxime Crépeau and Inter Miami's Dayne St. Clair are the top two goalkeepers, with the latter holding the honor of 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.