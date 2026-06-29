Argentina vs. Cape Verde: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32 match

Lionel Messi and defending champions Argentina enter the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockouts on Friday with a Round of 32 clash against Steven Moreira and Cinderella story Cape Verde in Miami.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The winner advances to the Round of 16 on July 7 in Atlanta, while the loser's tournament is over.

Group Stage: Group J winner (9 points)

Group J winner (9 points) FIFA World Ranking: 1

1 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Messi is in record-breaking form as Argentina seek to become the third country to lift back-to-back World Cup titles, alongside Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62).

Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 has become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer, reaching 19 goals to date in his joint-record sixth tournament.

Messi also currently leads the Golden Boot race with a competition-best six goals. He produced his first World Cup hat trick in Argentina's 3-0 opening win against Algeria, a brace in their 2-0 victory over Austria and the final tally in a 3-1 decision vs. Jordan to score for a record seventh straight World Cup game.