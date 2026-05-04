Tigres vs. Nashville: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nashville SC face a 1-0 deficit heading into Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series at LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL on Tuesday evening.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Tuesday, May 5 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Universitario | Nuevo León, México
The aggregate winner will face LAFC (MLS) or Toluca (LIGA MX) in the single-match CCC final on May 30.
If Nashville and Tigres are level on aggregate after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods and penalty kicks (if needed) will determine who advances.
In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Round One: 4-1 aggregate vs. Forge FC (Canada)
- Round of 16: 5-4 aggregate vs. FC Cincinnati
- Quarterfinals: 3-3 aggregate vs. Seattle Sounders FC
Tigres took care of business in Leg 1 last week, leaving GEODIS Park with a 1-0 win thanks to Ángel Correa's 33rd-minute strike.
The Mexican side, who lifted their first and only CCC title in 2020, have already eliminated FC Cincinnati (Round of 16) and Seattle Sounders FC (quarterfinals) en route to the semifinals.
Now, they'll look to book their place in the final. Tigres have never lost against an MLS side at their home ground.
- Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)
- Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF
- Quarterfinals: 1-0 aggregate vs. Club América (Mexico)
Nashville were kept scoreless by Tigres at home as they struggled to make an impact without Sam Surridge.
Their star striker, an MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi contender with nine goals, missed Leg 1 due to a back injury.
Surridge is ruled out for Leg 2, according to head coach B.J. Callaghan, so Nashville will count on Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza to provide a spark.
Mukhtar scored the series-winner vs. Club América in the quarterfinals, and Espinoza did the same vs. Inter Miami in the Round of 16.