Tigres vs. Nashville: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Nashville SC face a 1-0 deficit heading into Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series at LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL on Tuesday evening.

In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

If Nashville and Tigres are level on aggregate after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods and penalty kicks (if needed) will determine who advances.

The aggregate winner will face LAFC (MLS) or Toluca (LIGA MX) in the single-match CCC final on May 30.

Now, they'll look to book their place in the final. Tigres have never lost against an MLS side at their home ground.

The Mexican side, who lifted their first and only CCC title in 2020, have already eliminated FC Cincinnati (Round of 16) and Seattle Sounders FC (quarterfinals) en route to the semifinals.

Tigres took care of business in Leg 1 last week, leaving GEODIS Park with a 1-0 win thanks to Ángel Correa's 33rd-minute strike.

The results Nashville SC or Tigres UANL need in the second leg to secure a spot in the Final 🏆 @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/E3AAmCnvvO

Round One: 7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada)

7-0 aggregate vs. Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Round of 16: 1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF

1-1 aggregate vs. Inter Miami CF Quarterfinals: 1-0 aggregate vs. Club América (Mexico)

Nashville were kept scoreless by Tigres at home as they struggled to make an impact without Sam Surridge.

Their star striker, an MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi contender with nine goals, missed Leg 1 due to a back injury.

Surridge is ruled out for Leg 2, according to head coach B.J. Callaghan, so Nashville will count on Hany Mukhtar and Cristian Espinoza to provide a spark.