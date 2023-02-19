MLS is Back

Sporting Kansas City 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Sporting Kansas City: 2023 Hoops 4.0 Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: The front three became absolutely overwhelming once Willy Agada arrived midseason. They went from roadkill to one of the very best teams in the league. All those guys are back, and Alan Pulido’s around to add some depth on top of it.
  • Weakness: Central defense has been a massive concern since Ike Opara was dealt after the 2018 season. And Kortne Ford’s preseason injury made a thin situation worse.

Key Departures

  • Nicolas Isimat-Mirin: Center back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin left the club this winter after two seasons in MLS. He started 26 games in 2022.
  • Uri Rosell: Uri Rosell’s second stint with SKC didn’t last long, with the veteran midfielder leaving this winter after one season back at the club. He made 13 starts in 2022.

Key Acquisitions

  • Nemanja Radoja: Way back in October, before the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs had finished, SKC made their marquee offseason signing by adding Nemanja Radoja. The Serbian defensive midfielder has made 181 LaLiga appearances throughout his career. He should allow Remi Walter to play further upfield.
  • Tim Leibold: German left back Tim Leibold spent his entire career in his native country – mostly in the 2. Bundesliga, but also a bit in the Bundesliga as well as 3. Liga – before joining SKC this winter. He’ll mainly compete for minutes alongside Belgian youth international Logan Ndenbe.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - SKC lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 5th in West
  • Charles Boehm: 3rd in West
  • Tom Bogert: 11th in West
  • Matt Doyle: 7th in West
  • David Gass: 5th in West
  • J. Sam Jones: 7th in West
  • Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in West
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in West
  • Joseph Lowery: 3rd in West
  • Melissa Ortiz: 6th in West
  • Danielle Slaton: 3rd in West
  • Andrew Wiebe: 6th in West
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in West

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Peter Vermes
  • Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
  • Last year: 11W-16L-7T, 40 points, 12th in West
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

All 2023 season previews

NEXT: LA Galaxy season preview

Sporting Kansas City MLS is Back 2023 Season Preview Guide

Related Stories

The most important offseason signing for every MLS club
Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season?
Must-watch players: One MLS star to follow at each position in 2023
More News
More News
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre
MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season

MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season
St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video