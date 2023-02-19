Sporting Kansas City 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: The front three became absolutely overwhelming once Willy Agada arrived midseason. They went from roadkill to one of the very best teams in the league. All those guys are back, and Alan Pulido’s around to add some depth on top of it.
- Weakness: Central defense has been a massive concern since Ike Opara was dealt after the 2018 season. And Kortne Ford’s preseason injury made a thin situation worse.
Key Departures
- Nicolas Isimat-Mirin: Center back Nicolas Isimat-Mirin left the club this winter after two seasons in MLS. He started 26 games in 2022.
- Uri Rosell: Uri Rosell’s second stint with SKC didn’t last long, with the veteran midfielder leaving this winter after one season back at the club. He made 13 starts in 2022.
Key Acquisitions
- Nemanja Radoja: Way back in October, before the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs had finished, SKC made their marquee offseason signing by adding Nemanja Radoja. The Serbian defensive midfielder has made 181 LaLiga appearances throughout his career. He should allow Remi Walter to play further upfield.
- Tim Leibold: German left back Tim Leibold spent his entire career in his native country – mostly in the 2. Bundesliga, but also a bit in the Bundesliga as well as 3. Liga – before joining SKC this winter. He’ll mainly compete for minutes alongside Belgian youth international Logan Ndenbe.
- Full roster
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 5th in West
- Charles Boehm: 3rd in West
- Tom Bogert: 11th in West
- Matt Doyle: 7th in West
- David Gass: 5th in West
- J. Sam Jones: 7th in West
- Sacha Kljestan: 2nd in West
- Kaylyn Kyle: 8th in West
- Joseph Lowery: 3rd in West
- Melissa Ortiz: 6th in West
- Danielle Slaton: 3rd in West
- Andrew Wiebe: 6th in West
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 6th in West
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Peter Vermes
- Stadium: Children's Mercy Park
- Last year: 11W-16L-7T, 40 points, 12th in West
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify