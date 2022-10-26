Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

TRANSFER_16x9-Nemanja-Radoja

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja to a three-year contract ahead of the 2023 campaign, the club announced Wednesday.

Radoja is signed through 2025 with an option for 2026, arriving with a wealth of LaLiga experience. He turns 30 ahead of next season and was recently a free agent after last playing for Levante.

The No. 6 logged 181 LaLiga appearances from 2014-22, playing alongside SKC defender Andreu Fontas at Celta Vigo from 2014-18 and spending each of the last three seasons with Levante. He’s played twice for Serbia’s national team, last appearing for the World Cup-bound nation in September 2017.

SKC will hope Radoja follows the impact of midseason arrivals Erik Thommy and William Agada, two smash-hit signings from European leagues this past summer. It also frees up Remi Walter after he spent much of the 2022 campaign playing as a defensive midfielder.

Sporting are hoping to rebound from a down year, finishing 12th in the Western Conference standings while never quite emerging from a tough start.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

