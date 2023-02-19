MLS is Back

Seattle Sounders FC 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Seattle Sounders FC: 2023 The Bruce Lee Kit

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: Just rock-solid all over the field, even if they’re getting more than a bit long in the tooth. They won’t beat themselves, and with no Concacaf Champions League on the docket this year, my guess is they won’t be as ripped up by injuries as they were in 2022.
  • Weakness: They don’t have anyone in the regular rotation who regularly beats defenders off the dribble, and the fit on the left side with Nouhou and Jordan Morris isn’t great, even if Brian Schmetzer appears to have made some adjustments in the build-out.

Key Departures

  • Will Bruin: Veteran MLS forward Will Bruin spent the last six seasons in Seattle, where he scored 27 goals largely as Raúl Ruidíaz’s backup. He’s now with Austin FC after exploring free agency.
  • It’s basically one rotation striker in and one rotation striker out. The Sounders signed stars Cristian Roldan and Morris to new, long-term contract extensions as well.

Key Acquisitions

  • Héber: Seattle acquired Brazilian forward Héber from NYCFC in a trade to bolster their non-Raúl Ruidíaz options up top. The 31-year-old produced 24g/6a in 70 appearances (38 starts) while at his old club.
  • Otherwise, the Sounders are relying on last year’s CCL-winning core for another run.
  Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - SEA lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 3rd in West
  • Charles Boehm: 1st in West
  • Tom Bogert: 6th in West
  • Matt Doyle: 1st in West
  • David Gass: 3rd in West
  • J. Sam Jones: 2nd in West
  • Sacha Kljestan: 6th in West
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 3rd in West
  • Joseph Lowery: 6th in West
  • Melissa Ortiz: 3rd in West
  • Danielle Slaton: 2nd in West
  • Andrew Wiebe: 1st in West
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 2nd in West

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Brian Schmetzer
  • Stadium: Lumen Field
  • Last year: 12W-17L-5T, 41 points, 11th in West
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Did not qualify

