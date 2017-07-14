Mexico 0, Jamaica 0 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Jamaica hunkered down and played Mexico, the Group C favorites, to a scoreless draw in the Gold Cup Thursday night in Denver. The result gave each team a point in the standings, with both at four through two games to lead the group.

El Tri outshot the Reggae Boyz 14-5 and dominated in possession, but couldn't put a ball past Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

Erick "Cubo" Torres of the Houston Dynamo, making the start as Mexico's lone striker, had a header hit the post in the 23rd minute. Mexico were on the attack more often throughout, while Jamaica appeared to be playing back and waiting for counter opportunities, few which materialized.

Torres had to leave the field momentarily in the 27th minute after a hard challenge from Jamaica's Damion Lowe, which resulted in a cut hand for Torres.

Goals

None

LINEUPS

Mexico (4-2-3-1, left to right): #23 Moises Munoz – #18 Jesus Gallardo, #14 Hedgardo Marin, #4 Hugo Ayala, #6 Edson Alvarez – #5 Jesus Molina, #20 Jesus Duenas (#10 Martin Barragan, '67) – #15 Rodolfo Pizarro (#13 Cesar Montes, 46'), #7 Orbelin Pineda, #11 Elias Hernandez (#8 Erick Gutierrez, 76') – #9 Erick Torres.

Jamaica (4-4-2, left to right): #1 Andre Blake – #20 Kemar Lawrence, #21 Jermaine Taylor, #3 Damion Lowe, #5 Alvas Powell – #12 Michael Binns (#9 Ewan Grandison, '75), #15 Je-Vaughn Watson, #17 Kevon Lambert, 8 Oniel Fisher – #11 Cory Burke (#18 Owayne Gordon, 88'), #10 Darren Mattocks (#16 Jermaine Johnson 90 + 4').

