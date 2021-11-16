Recap: Jamaica 1, United States 1

Tim Weah scored early after working a give-and-go with Ricardo Pepi , but Michail Antonio's thunderbolt forced the visiting US men's national team to settle for a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Tuesday evening in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

Weah's first qualifying goal guaranteed the United States would finish Matchday 8 of 14 in the final round of Concacaf play no worse than second in the eight-team field, depending on the result of Canada's tilt with Mexico later Tuesday.

Jamaica missed a chance to gain crucial ground with a victory after they began the night seven points back of the top three places and five behind fourth-place Panama.