Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Coming off their biggest win during this World Cup qualifying cycle, the US men's national team return Tuesday when traveling to face Jamaica at Independence Park.
The US grabbed hold of the Octagonal's top spot with Friday's massive 2-0 victory over Mexico at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. But their perch is tenuous, with Mexico level at 14 points through seven matches and in the No. 2 spot by virtue of the goal-differential tiebreaker. Canada and Panama remain in the mix for a top-three spot and an automatic bid to Qatar 2022 as well, with 13 and 11 points respectively.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.
When
- Tuesday, November 16 | 5 pm ET
Where
- Independence Park | Kingston, Jamaica
How to watch and stream
- Paramount+, Universo
United States
The USMNT vibes are strong after the emotional win over Mexico, but there's still half of the Octagonal left to play. With the standings stuck in a logjam, taking care of business against Jamaica is paramount – a lot could still change over the final seven games.
The Yanks will be without midfielder Weston McKennie, who's suspended due to yellow card accumulation, as well as Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson, who was red-carded late against Mexico. After his star cameo against El Tri produced the game-winning goal, it remains to be seen if Christian Pulisic is fit to start, though the Chelsea attacker may again come off the bench.
One more layer: The USMNT have already beaten Jamaica in the Octagonal, a 2-0 win in early October at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium. On that occasion, a brace from FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi was the difference.
Jamaica
Jamaica were moments away from securing their second Octagonal win during their Friday match at El Salvador, but couldn't finish the job after a 90th-minute equalizer from Seattle Sounders right back Alex Roldan forced them to settle for a 1-1 draw. The Reggae Boyz hopes are fading at just six points from seven matches, but if they can beat the US at home, a lifeline emerges.
West Ham striker Michail Antonio scored for Jamaica against El Salvador, and fellow Premier League attacker Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) will pose another serious threat. As for MLS representation, Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake and Toronto FC left back Kemar Lawrence are both key pieces.