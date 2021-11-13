Jamaica vs. USA: How to watch & stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The US grabbed hold of the Octagonal's top spot with Friday's massive 2-0 victory over Mexico at FC Cincinnati's TQL Stadium. But their perch is tenuous, with Mexico level at 14 points through seven matches and in the No. 2 spot by virtue of the goal-differential tiebreaker. Canada and Panama remain in the mix for a top-three spot and an automatic bid to Qatar 2022 as well, with 13 and 11 points respectively.