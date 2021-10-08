Jamaica vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

The Canadian men's national team looks to continue their impressive away form Sunday in Kingston when visiting a Jamaica side that might already be seeing their World Cup qualifying hopes slip away.
Before now, Canada have recorded an impressive 1-1 draw at Mexico and secured a 1-1 draw at the United States during the September window.
Jamaica are still looking for their first victory after a 2-0 loss at the USMNT on Thursday. They've dropped three of four, including a surprising 3-0 defeat to Panama behind closed doors in their previous home match.
Here's all you need to know ahead of Les Rouges' visit to the Reggae Boyz – matchday five of 14 as Concacaf nations chase a Qatar 2022 spot.
When
- Sunday, October 10 (6 pm ET )
Where
- Independence Park | Kingston, Jamaica
How to watch and stream
- OneSoccer, Paramount+
Jamaica
On paper, the Reggae Boyz have one of the most talented squads in Concacaf with players from the Premier League, Championship and MLS. In practice, they haven't gelled quite yet.
Part of that is bad luck. Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is out injured. West Ham striker Michail Antonio was expected to report for the October window, only to pull out. That's left Shamar Nicholson to do the heavy lifting up front as the scorer of Jamaica's two goals so far in qualifying.
While the October-opening defeat to the United States wasn't exactly unexpected, the Americans' statistical dominance was telling. Jamaica trailed 17-5 in shots and 7-1 in efforts on target, plus held only 38.5% of the possession on the night.
If there's a silver lining, it's that three of Jamaica's first four matches have come on the road. They'll be desperate to improve upon their previous home outing – that trouncing by Panama – but again will be required to play the game without fans in attendance as a COVID-19 pandemic precaution.
Canada
It's still early, but Canada have declared themselves as early favorites for one of Concacaf's three automatic qualifying spots for Qatar 2022.
Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio's equalizer, set up by former Vancouver Whitecaps FC prodigy Alphonso Davies, was enough to secure a 1-1 draw against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on Thursday evening.
That leaves Canada as one of only three remaining unbeaten sides – along with Mexico and the United States – in the Octagonal standings, and arguably the one with the toughest opening schedule so far.
New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan will be out against Jamaica due to yellow-card accumulation, though plenty of attacking talent remains as John Herdman's group chases top billing in the Octagonal standings.