Jamaica vs. Canada: How to watch and stream, preview of World Cup qualifier

Here's all you need to know ahead of Les Rouges' visit to the Reggae Boyz – matchday five of 14 as Concacaf nations chase a Qatar 2022 spot.

Jamaica are still looking for their first victory after a 2-0 loss at the USMNT on Thursday. They've dropped three of four, including a surprising 3-0 defeat to Panama behind closed doors in their previous home match.

Before now, Canada have recorded an impressive 1-1 draw at Mexico and secured a 1-1 draw at the United States during the September window.

The Canadian men's national team looks to continue their impressive away form Sunday in Kingston when visiting a Jamaica side that might already be seeing their World Cup qualifying hopes slip away.

Jamaica

On paper, the Reggae Boyz have one of the most talented squads in Concacaf with players from the Premier League, Championship and MLS. In practice, they haven't gelled quite yet.

Part of that is bad luck. Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is out injured. West Ham striker Michail Antonio was expected to report for the October window, only to pull out. That's left Shamar Nicholson to do the heavy lifting up front as the scorer of Jamaica's two goals so far in qualifying.

While the October-opening defeat to the United States wasn't exactly unexpected, the Americans' statistical dominance was telling. Jamaica trailed 17-5 in shots and 7-1 in efforts on target, plus held only 38.5% of the possession on the night.