Canada to host Jamaica in friendly at BMO Field on Sept. 2

The Canada men’s national team added another match to their summer schedule on Sunday, when Canada Soccer announced that the team will host Jamaica in a friendly at Toronto FC’s BMO Field on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The friendly against Jamaica will be Canada’s first match at BMO Field since a 3-0 win against Belize on Sept. 4, 2015.

“I am extremely excited that Canada will be returning to Toronto to take on Jamaica this September,” TFC and Canada forward Tosaint Ricketts said in a statement released by Canada Soccer. “There is no better feeling than representing your country on home soil and it will be especially significant for me to wear the maple leaf for Canada as a member of TFC at BMO Field where we know that our fans will be the 12th man.”

The match will be Canada’s first following their participation at the CONCACAF Gold Cup next month. Canada were drawn into Group A with Costa Rica, French Guiana and Honduras. They’ll kickoff the tournament on July 7 against French Guiana at Red Bull Arena. Seventeen MLS players were named to Canada’s preliminary 40-man Gold Cup roster last week.

Canada have been training for the past week ahead of their friendly against Curacao at Stade Saputo in Montreal on Tuesday night (7:30 pm ET | TSN1/3/4/5, RDS). Fourteen MLS players are in Octavio Zambrano’s squad for the match.