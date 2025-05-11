Moose is Loose! Danny Musovski joins elite Seattle Sounders company 

The 2025 Danny Musovski tour continued Saturday night, with Seattle Sounders FC 's red-hot striker scoring for a fifth consecutive game and entering the club's record books.

Musovski put the Sounders ahead early at Houston Dynamo FC, getting on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Paul Rothrock to nod the ball into the net in the 22nd minute.

Albert Rusnák extended a scoring streak of his own at Shell Energy Stadium, netting for the second straight game with a brace that secured a 3-1 win – Seattle's second in a row.

With his goal, Musovski become the fourth player in club history to notch a goal in at least five straight matches, joining Sounders legends Obafemi Martins, Fredy Montero and Raul Ruídiaz.

"Danny Musovski scoring five goals in five consecutive games, I have to tip my hat," said head coach Brian Schmetzer postgame. "That kid has done a great job for this club and it’s selfless running, it’s working, it’s a great example … of what happens when you work hard and you’re prepared and when you get your opportunity, you’re prepared for your opportunity.