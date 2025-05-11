Moose is Loose! Danny Musovski joins elite Seattle Sounders company 

The 2025 Danny Musovski tour continued Saturday night, with Seattle Sounders FC's red-hot striker scoring for a fifth consecutive game and entering the club's record books.
Musovski put the Sounders ahead early at Houston Dynamo FC, getting on the end of an inch-perfect cross from Paul Rothrock to nod the ball into the net in the 22nd minute.
Albert Rusnák extended a scoring streak of his own at Shell Energy Stadium, netting for the second straight game with a brace that secured a 3-1 win – Seattle's second in a row.
With his goal, Musovski become the fourth player in club history to notch a goal in at least five straight matches, joining Sounders legends Obafemi Martins, Fredy Montero and Raul Ruídiaz.
"Danny Musovski scoring five goals in five consecutive games, I have to tip my hat," said head coach Brian Schmetzer postgame. "That kid has done a great job for this club and it’s selfless running, it’s working, it’s a great example … of what happens when you work hard and you’re prepared and when you get your opportunity, you’re prepared for your opportunity.
"So, kudos to Danny Musovski starting us off on a good note tonight."
Seattle are undefeated with a 4W-0L-1D record in the five games Musovski has scored in, moving into prime Audi MLS Cup Playoff positioning in the Western Conference.
They've done it while battling injuries to their attack all season.
Winter signing Paul Arriola is out for the year with a torn ACL, and first-choice striker Jordan Morris has battled several recurring injuries, limiting him to just five appearances (two starts) in 2025.
Musovski has stepped up in their absence with the best form of his career – all while etching his name into Sounders history.
"Of course, I’m really happy and also really happy that we’re getting the wins as well," Musovski told reporters following the victory. "So everything’s good and just keep the momentum going."