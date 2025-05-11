Ex-factor: Brandon Vazquez scores in Cincinnati return with Austin FC

Brandon Vazquez got on the scoreboard against his former club... again.
Playing his first MLS game at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium since his January 2024 transfer to LIGA MX's CF Monterrey, the now-Austin FC striker converted a penalty kick early in the second half in an eventual 2-1 defeat for the Verde & Black.
After his clean strike into the bottom left corner beat ex-teammate Roman Celentano, Vazquez chose not to celebrate in front of his former home crowd.
The goal was Vazquez’s third in 11 appearances since debuting with Austin, who acquired him from Monterrey over the winter for a reported $10 million fee. It was his second against his old club as a former Cincinnati player, after scoring the 1-0 winner for Rayados in last year's CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Vazquez, long a Cincy fan favorite, spent four seasons as a top attacker for the Orange & Blue, scoring 18 goals in 2022 and earning MLS Best XI/All Star selections that year before winning the Supporters’ Shield the following season.
His goal responded to a gorgeous first-half strike from Evander, who controlled a bouncing ball and curled it into the corner. Cincy's winner came courtesy of homegrown Gerardo ‘Dado’ Valenzuela.