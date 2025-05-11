Ex-factor: Brandon Vazquez scores in Cincinnati return with Austin FC

Playing his first MLS game at FC Cincinnat i’s TQL Stadium since his January 2024 transfer to LIGA MX's CF Monterrey, the now- Austin FC striker converted a penalty kick early in the second half in an eventual 2-1 defeat for the Verde & Black.

After his clean strike into the bottom left corner beat ex-teammate Roman Celentano , Vazquez chose not to celebrate in front of his former home crowd.

The goal was Vazquez’s third in 11 appearances since debuting with Austin, who acquired him from Monterrey over the winter for a reported $10 million fee. It was his second against his old club as a former Cincinnati player, after scoring the 1-0 winner for Rayados in last year's CONCACAF Champions Cup.