Canada National Team Roster | Gold Cup

June 6, 20176:44PM EDT
Preliminary Roster

Goalkeepers (4)
GK Milan Borjan (MKS Korona Kielce / POL)
GK Maxime Crepeau (Montreal Impact)
GK Jayson Leutwiler (Shrewsbury Town FC / ENG)
GK Simon Thomas (FK Bodø/Glimt / NOR)
Defenders (13)
D Sam Adekugbe (Brighton Hove & Albion / ENG)
D Kwame Awuah (New York City FC)
D Juan Cordova (CD Huachipato / CHI)
D Marcel de Jong (Vancouver Whitecaps)
D Andres Fresenga (Cerro Largo FC / URU)
D Dejan Jakovic (New York Cosmos)
D Manjrekar James (Vasas SC / HUN)
D Milovan Kapor (unattached)
D Nik Ledgerwood (FC Edmonton)
D Wandrille Lefevre (Montreal Impact)
D Tyler Pasher (Sporting Kansas City)
D Adam Straith (FC Edmonton)
D Steven Vitoria (Lechia Gdansk / POL)
Midfielders (20)
M Fraser Aird (unattached)
M Tesho Akindele (FC Dallas)
M Scott Arfield (Burnley FC / ENG)
M Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact)
M Marco Bustos (Vancouver Whitecaps)
M David Choiniere (Montreal Impact)
M Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps)
M Raheem Edwards (Toronto FC)
M Kianz Froese (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
M Nicolas Galvis (unattached)
M David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City / WAL)
M Simeon Jackson (Walsall FC / ENG)
M Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Montreal Impact)
M Will Johnson (Orlando City SC)
M Mark-Anthony Kaye (Louisville City FC)
M Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)
M Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers / ENG)
M Samuel Piette (CD Izarra / SPA)
M Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC)
M Russell Teibert (Vancouver Whitecaps)
Forwards (3)
F Lucas Cavallini (Peñarol / URU)
F Marcus Haber (Dundee FC / SCO)
F Cyle Larin (Orlando City SC)

