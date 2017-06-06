Canada National Team Roster | Gold Cup

Get the latest Gold Cup news in your inbox. Sign up for The Kick Off e-mail.
Preliminary Roster
|Goalkeepers (4)
|GK
|Milan Borjan (MKS Korona Kielce / POL)
|GK
|Maxime Crepeau (Montreal Impact)
|GK
|Jayson Leutwiler (Shrewsbury Town FC / ENG)
|GK
|Simon Thomas (FK Bodø/Glimt / NOR)
|Defenders (13)
|D
|Sam Adekugbe (Brighton Hove & Albion / ENG)
|D
|Kwame Awuah (New York City FC)
|D
|Juan Cordova (CD Huachipato / CHI)
|D
|Marcel de Jong (Vancouver Whitecaps)
|D
|Andres Fresenga (Cerro Largo FC / URU)
|D
|Dejan Jakovic (New York Cosmos)
|D
|Manjrekar James (Vasas SC / HUN)
|D
|Milovan Kapor (unattached)
|D
|Nik Ledgerwood (FC Edmonton)
|D
|Wandrille Lefevre (Montreal Impact)
|D
|Tyler Pasher (Sporting Kansas City)
|D
|Adam Straith (FC Edmonton)
|D
|Steven Vitoria (Lechia Gdansk / POL)
|Midfielders (20)
|M
|Fraser Aird (unattached)
|M
|Tesho Akindele (FC Dallas)
|M
|Scott Arfield (Burnley FC / ENG)
|M
|Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact)
|M
|Marco Bustos (Vancouver Whitecaps)
|M
|David Choiniere (Montreal Impact)
|M
|Alphonso Davies (Vancouver Whitecaps)
|M
|Raheem Edwards (Toronto FC)
|M
|Kianz Froese (Fortuna Dusseldorf)
|M
|Nicolas Galvis (unattached)
|M
|David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City / WAL)
|M
|Simeon Jackson (Walsall FC / ENG)
|M
|Anthony Jackson-Hamel (Montreal Impact)
|M
|Will Johnson (Orlando City SC)
|M
|Mark-Anthony Kaye (Louisville City FC)
|M
|Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC)
|M
|Michael Petrasso (Queens Park Rangers / ENG)
|M
|Samuel Piette (CD Izarra / SPA)
|M
|Tosaint Ricketts (Toronto FC)
|M
|Russell Teibert (Vancouver Whitecaps)
|Forwards (3)
|F
|Lucas Cavallini (Peñarol / URU)
|F
|Marcus Haber (Dundee FC / SCO)
|F
|Cyle Larin (Orlando City SC)