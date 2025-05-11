Happy Mother's Day! Santiago Moreno delivers Goal of the Year candidate

It’s hard to imagine a better Mother’s Day gift than what Santiago Moreno provided in Portland.
The Timbers’ red-hot Colombian winger continued his impressive form by scoring one of the finest goals of the MLS season so far.
Moreno expertly controlled a David Da Costa cross in the 10th minute of Saturday's game at Providence Park, before setting himself up for an acrobatic bicycle kick that ultimately handed Portland a 1-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City.
While the wonder strike will likely be amongst the finalists for AT&T Goal of the Year, the celebration that followed was equally worth the headlines. Immediately after scoring, Moreno ran into the stands to find his mom, capping the incredible moment with a heartwarming hug, with Mother's Day right around the corner.
The Timbers are exceeding expectations 12 matchdays into the season and have climbed into third place in the Western Conference with a 6W-3L-3D record (21 points).
Moreno has been a key piece in his side's surge up the standings, with three goals in his last four matches, including tallies against LAFC and the LA Galaxy in recent weeks.
"It was a very difficult game. We knew they'd be a tough opponent," Moreno said in a post-match interview with MLS Season Pass. "But we worked during the week and thank God we scored early, played with confidence and earned three very important points."