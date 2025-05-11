Happy Mother's Day! Santiago Moreno delivers Goal of the Year candidate

The Timbers’ red-hot Colombian winger continued his impressive form by scoring one of the finest goals of the MLS season so far.

Moreno expertly controlled a David Da Costa cross in the 10th minute of Saturday's game at Providence Park, before setting himself up for an acrobatic bicycle kick that ultimately handed Portland a 1-0 home win over Sporting Kansas City .

While the wonder strike will likely be amongst the finalists for AT&T Goal of the Year, the celebration that followed was equally worth the headlines. Immediately after scoring, Moreno ran into the stands to find his mom, capping the incredible moment with a heartwarming hug, with Mother's Day right around the corner.