Martín Ojeda scores way into Orlando City history

Ojeda also entered the record books with his performance, joining Canadian international Cyle Larin as one of only two players in Orlando history to score a regular-season hat trick.

"Obviously, very happy to be able to score three goals tonight. The first hat trick that I have been able to score in my career," Ojeda told reporters after the match. "... But on the other hand, I’m sad that we weren’t able to take all three points tonight."