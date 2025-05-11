Martín Ojeda scores way into Orlando City history

Martín Ojeda was feeling it on Matchday 12.
Orlando City SC’s No. 10 erupted for a highlight-reel hat trick in Saturday’s 3-3 home draw with the New England Revolution.
Ojeda struck three times, including an absolute rocket that opened the score in the 24th minute to give the Lions early momentum.
However, the Revs rallied twice with goals from Alhassan Yusuf, Matt Polster and Carles Gil to snatch the away point at Inter&Co Stadium.
In the process, they also snapped Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese’s 563-minute scoreless streak – the sixth longest in MLS history.
Ojeda also entered the record books with his performance, joining Canadian international Cyle Larin as one of only two players in Orlando history to score a regular-season hat trick.
"Obviously, very happy to be able to score three goals tonight. The first hat trick that I have been able to score in my career," Ojeda told reporters after the match. "... But on the other hand, I’m sad that we weren’t able to take all three points tonight."
"I’ll always say that we have to just continue to work, we have to keep working hard during the week."