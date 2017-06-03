MLS All-Star voting update

June 3, 20172:30PM EDT

The first week of voting for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target is underway. Here is a look at the top five vote-getters by position.

The online fan ballot consists of 176 players (eight per team) who were nominated by media members. The "Fan XI" designation next to a player's name means he is on the provisional matchday roster. The Fan XI presented by Target consists of three defenders, four midfields, and three forwards. (The third forward will be selected using EA SPORTS "More Than a Vote" challenge.)

Goalkeepers

  1. HOWARD, Tim [Fan XI]
  2. KANN, Alec
  3. MELIA, Tim
  4. BENDIK, Joe
  5. FREI, Stefan

Defenders

  1. GARZA, Greg [Fan XI]
  2. COLE, Ashley [Fan XI]
  3. BEASLEY, DaMarcus [Fan XI]
  4. PIREZ, Leandro
  5. ZUSI, Graham

Midfielders

  1. ALMIRON, Miguel [Fan XI]
  2. SCHWEINSTEIGER, Bastian [Fan XI]
  3. KAKÁ [Fan XI]
  4. BRADLEY, Michael [Fan XI]
  5. ALESSANDRINI, Romain

Forwards

  1. NIKOLIC, Nemanja [Fan XI]
  2. VILLA, David [Fan XI]
  3. GIOVINCO, Sebastian
  4. MARTINEZ, Josef
  5. DEMPSEY, Clint

All-Star Roster

MLS All-Star head coach, Veljko Paunovic (Chicago Fire), will select the gameday roster from the pool of eligible players determined by the media as well as the 2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target and MLS Commissioner Don Garber’s two selections.

