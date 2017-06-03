2017 MLS All-Star Game Fan XI presented by Target

Help select the 2017 MLS All-Stars. You can vote once per day and everyone that submits a ballot is entered to win a VIP trip to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. Also, you can earn a bonus contest entry if you share you picks after voting. Voting ends at midnight pacific time on June 30.

EA SPORTS "More Than a Vote" challenge: One goal equals one vote. Cast your vote for the MLS All-Stars' third forward by scoring goals in EA SPORTS FIFA 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, or PlayStation 3. Every time you score a goal using a forward on the MLS All-Star ballot that player will receive a vote. Each goal scored equals one vote. (Voting ends June 30 at midnight PT.)