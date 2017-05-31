Kick Off: MLS, Canadian Ch'ship on tap tonight | All-Star voting underway

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

All-Star fan voting officially begins

An elite squad of MLS All-Stars will take on legendary Spanish side Real Madrid on August 2 and fans can have their say as fan voting kicks off for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target. Download the official MLS app to vote for your favorite players from the list of 176 who made the ballot and win a chance to be at Soldier Field. READ MORE

Unsure where to start? MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe shared his picks for the All-Star XI. READ MORE

Impact rally to make Canadian final

The Montreal Impact have earned themselves the right to play for the Voyageurs Cup in June's Canadian Championship final after fighting back to win their semifinal series against Vancouver by virtue of a 4-2 home leg scoreline on Tuesday night. RECAP

For the Impact, who were idle during MLS Week 13 this past weekend, it was a case of using their fresh legs to come back from a 2-1 first-leg loss. READ MORE

Can Toronto come from behind?

Toronto FC must overturn a 2-1 aggregate goal deficit when they host nearby rivals Ottawa Fury in the second leg of their Canadian Championship semifinal series on Wednesday night (7 pm ET on TSN in Canada). PREVIEW

Reds boss Greg Vanney says there's a chance star man Sebastian Giovinco could return from injury to take part in the semifinal decider. READ MORE

Warming champs invade Columbus

In league action, slumping Columbus Crew SC will put out the welcome mat for MLS Cup holders Seattle on Wednesday night (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). Though the Sounders have struggled at times this season, they will arrive on the back of consecutive shutout victories. PREVIEW

Crew SC are planning to use the galling nature of their 5-0 weekend loss to Toronto FC as a motivating tool for beating the champs. READ MORE

NYCFC host New England

New York City FC will be back at home for the first time in three-and-a-half weeks when they welcome East rivals New England for a midweek clash at Yankee Stadium (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

The Revs are hoping to finally break their road duck after letting some leads slip on their way to a 0-5-2 mark away from home this season. READ MORE

Orlando up for some home cooking

Orlando City return to their friendly confines aiming to halt a six-game winless drought in a Wednesday tilt (7:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE) against a D.C. United side that just ended a three-game losing skid of their own. PREVIEW

Even though Orlando forward Cyle Larin is in the midst of a scoring slump (just one tally in his last seven games), his Lions teammates expect him back on the goal train any time now. READ MORE

Dynamo aim to get well at home

The Houston Dynamo return home from a winless three-game road swing to take on Real Salt Lake in a midweek clash (8:30 pm ET on MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

As for the status of Romell Quioto for Wednesday night's game, Dynamo boss Wilmer Cabrera is taking a wait-and-see approach with the attacker's ankle sprain. READ MORE

Power chutes & ladders

There were some major moves in the MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings this week, to say the least. The LA Galaxy vaulted up nine spots and the Red Bulls climbed five, while Crew SC suffered a mighty seven-rung drop and Portland fell out of the top 10 for the first time all season. READ MORE

Injury ward: Zimmerman out

FC Dallas were hit with some bad news on Tuesday, with ace defender Walker Zimmerman ruled out until July with an MCL strain suffered in Sunday's Texas derby draw with Houston. READ MORE

Elsewhere, the LA Galaxy will need to make do without starting center back Daniel Steres when they visit D.C. United on Saturday (7 pm ET on MLS LIVE). READ MORE

DisCo dishes out five bans

It's turned out to be a busy week of work for the MLS Disciplinary Committee as five different players were hit with suspensions. Here's the list of names along with video of the plays in question. READ MORE

USMNT: Chandler sidelined

Bruce Arena's US national team camp group is already down a man as Timothy Chandler has been removed from the roster for next week's World Cup qualifiers due to a hamstring injury. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Canada boss Octavio Zambrano has called 14 MLS players into his squad for their June 13 friendly against Curacao. READ MORE

MLSers on ESPN's "100" list

A pair of MLS stars are listed in the ESPN World Fame 100, which measures global renown across all sports. Orlando City skipper Kaka ranked No. 18 and Chicago's Bastian Schweinsteiger came in at No. 68, while the US women's national team also got a shout with netminder Hope Solo at No. 75. READ MORE

K&S Film Festival is back!

Soccer film fans will get a double dose of the Kicking & Screaming Film Festival this summer. The New York City edition will kick off on June 6, and the cinematic celebration will hit Los Angeles in August. READ MORE

