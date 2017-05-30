MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Ortiz, Cronin, Bunbury, Burling, Allen

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines and/or suspensions to seven players and warned two teams following Week 13 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Blanco hands to face/head/neck

Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco has been fined an undisclosed amount for this contact with Cristian Roldan in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders.

Mears hands to face/head/neck

Atlanta United defender Tyrone Mears has been fined an undisclosed amount for this contact with Rodney Wallace in Sunday’s 3-1 win over New York City FC.

Ortiz simulation

D.C. United forward Jose Guillermo Ortiz was found guilty of simulation/embellishment during the 59th minute of D.C.’s 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, and has been suspended for one game and issued an undisclosed fine. Ortiz will serve the suspension during United’s match on Wednesday against Orlando City SC.

Cronin serious foul play

Minnesota United FC midfielder Sam Cronin has been suspended for one game and issued an undisclosed fine for this contact with PC in the 66th minute of Minnesota’s 1-0 win over Orlando. Cronin will serve the suspension during Minnesota’s match on Saturday against Sporting Kansas City.

Bunbury violent conduct

New England Revolution forward Teal Bunbury has been suspended for two games and issued an undisclosed fine for this contact with Damien Perrinelle in the Revolution’s 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. Bunbury will serve the suspension during New England’s match on Wednesday against NYCFC and on Saturday against Toronto FC.

Burling violent conduct

Colorado Rapids defender Bobby Burling has been suspended for one game and issued an undisclosed fine for this contact with Benny Feilhaber in Colorado’s 1-0 win over Sporting KC. Burling will serve the suspension during the Rapids’ match on Saturday against Columbus Crew SC.

Allen violent conduct

NYCFC defender RJ Allen has been suspended for one game and issued an undisclosed fine this contact with Greg Garza in NYCFC’s 3-1 loss to Atlanta. Allen will serve the suspension during NYCFC’s match on Wednesday against the New England Revolution. He will eligible for Saturday's game against Philadelphia.

Vancouver, D.C. mass confrontation

In addition, both Vancouver and D.C. have been found in violation of the league’s mass confrontation policy in the final minutes of their match on Saturday, and have been issued warnings for each club’s first such violation this season.