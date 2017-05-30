MLS Power Rankings, Week 13: LA Galaxy make huge jump after win in SJ

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: LA +9 spots | CLB -7 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
It was an eight minutes to forget for Patrick Vieira's team, which can happen against a team like Atlanta. A big week with two home games against conference opponents awaits.
Previous: Lost at ATL, 3-1 | Next: vs. NE on 5/31; vs. PHI on 6/3
3
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 21
They've shown enough quality, resolve and fight to officially enter the frame of contenders. Their latest result may have come against an understrength FC Dallas side, but what matters is that they continue to win games they should in business-like fashion. Four big matches vs. East playoff contenders – two on national TV – await them in June.
Previous: Won vs. DAL, 2-1 | Next: at ORL on 6/4
4
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 4
Going winless in four straight at home is not something we've seen under Oscar Pareja. And the draw in the Texas Derby looks worse after fielding a reserve team vs. Chicago three days earlier.
Previous: Lost at CHI, 2-1; Drew vs. HOU, 0-0 | Next: vs. RSL on 6/3
5
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
It was a breathtaking first half from Atlanta, after a rough opening 10 minutes, with their speed, power and precision on display. This is nitpicking a bit, but they still struggle to create quality chances from possession.
Previous: Won vs. NYC, 3-1 | Next: at VAN on 6/3
6
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 9
Despite outshooting the Rapids 25-6, SKC's road woes continued in Colorado. The defense is still stellar, but manager Peter Vermes has to find a way to get his attack – which has scored just three times in eight road matches – back on track away from home.
Previous: Lost at COL, 1-0 | Next: vs. MIN on 6/3
7
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
The stars are shining again at the Galaxy! LA embraced their heel-turn big-time with a win in San Jose, and fueled by that – as well as an in-form Gio dos Santos – they’re looking dangerous again.
Previous: Won at SJ, 4-2 | Next: at DC on 6/3
8
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 13
The Red Bulls claim they're back to their normal selves and the results on the field are beginning to support that conviction with a hard-fought, come-from-behind victory. And they're rounding into form just in time for a month that will see them face rivals NYCFC twice.
Previous: Won vs. NE, 2-1 | Next: at MTL on 6/3
9
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
In recent seasons, the Dynamo would have been expected to roll over when facing mighty FC Dallas. Not so this past weekend, when they held one of the best teams in the West to a 0-0 draw. Whoa, Dynamo.
Previous: Drew at DAL, 0-0 | Next: vs. RSL on 5/31; at SEA on 6/4
10
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 18
The honeymoon is over, and now it’s time for Orlando City to scratch and claw in order to stay in the playoff hunt through the summer. The Lions are hovering above the line for now, but are winless in six (four losses) and face real questions regarding personnel. Namely, what happened to the back line and how connected is the dip in results to Kaká’s presence (or lack thereof) in the lineup?
Previous: Lost at MIN, 1-0 | Next: vs. DC on 5/31; vs. CHI on 6/4
11
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
It doesn’t matter how you win rivalry games, just that you win them. Job done for the Sounders, Cristian Roldan and Brian Schmetzer on a day when the ECS honored one of their own with a brilliant tifo. But – yes, there’s always a but – Seattle still look somewhat out of sorts on both sides of the ball.
Previous: Won vs. POR, 1-0 | Next: at CLB on 5/31; vs. HOU on 6/4
12
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 21
The Caps' gradual ascent toward the upper echelons of the Western Conference suddenly plateaued, with a contentious penalty kick call derailing the mountain train. At least it's a quick turnaround to the #CanChamp..
Previous: Lost at DC, 1-0 | Next: vs. ATL on 6/3
13
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
A loss at home in the latest Cali Clasico has to sting, but nevertheless, they’re still sitting at a healthy No. 4 in the Western Conference standings.
Previous: Lost vs. LA, 4-2 | Next: at POR on 6/2
14
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
The Timbers played their best game in a month but came away with nothing to show for it. One longer-term concern, though, is that this team has failed to bounce back since starters Liam Ridgewell and Vytas returned to full health and back into the lineup. Big decisions could be looming for Caleb Porter.
Previous: Lost at SEA, 1-0 | Next: vs. SJ on 6/2
15
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Whoops. Gregg Berhalter's departure from Crew SC's usual 4-2-3-1 was seriously punished by Toronto on Friday. Columbus Crew SC will have to flush that one away ahead of a double match week.
Previous: Lost at TOR, 5-0 | Next: vs. SEA on 5/31; at COL on 6/3
16
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 22
All good things must come to an end, as was the case for Philly's four-game winning streak. The important thing is that the Union really, truly understand their strengths and weaknesses as a team now. Bringing that to bear this weekend at NYCFC is, nonetheless, a tall task.
Previous: Lost at RSL, 1-0 | Next: at NYC on 6/3
17
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 22
The ability to suffer, absorb pressure, capitalize on their opportunities and claim a result against Orlando in Week 13 will stand them in good stead for the next three matches in KC (league and US Open Cup play) and at RSL. Meanwhile, they're right where they want to be at this point in the season: in the playoff hunt.
Previous: Won vs. ORL, 1-0 | Next: at SKC on 6/3
18
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Welp. That Revs breakout was good while it lasted. No shame in losing at Red Bull Arena, but throwing away an early lead is never a good look.
Previous: Lost at NY, 2-1 | Next: at NYC on 5/31; vs. TOR on 6/3
19
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
The lone team on a bye in Week 13, Montreal should be rested and ready for Leg 2 of their Canadian Championship semifinal against Vancouver on Tuesday, when they'll have to come back from a 2-1 aggregate-goal deficit.
Previous: None | Next: vs. NY on 6/3
20
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
Joao Plata's goal was the first RSL have scored all season with Kyle Beckerman on the bench. Correlation does not equal causality, but that's nonetheless a remarkable stat. So, too, is the fact that they're just three points out of the playoff race despite such a miserable start to the year and a league-worst -12 goal differential.
Previous: Won vs. PHI, 1-0 | Next: at HOU on 5/31; at DAL on 6/3
21
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
A scrappy 1-0 win at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park via a set piece and sometimes heroic goalkeeping? Stop us if you’ve heard that one before. The Rapids have reason to be proud of themselves after knocking off 1st-place Sporting KC – congrats to Kortne Ford on his first pro goal – but they’re still in last and the only team in MLS to average less than a point per game.
Previous: Won vs. SKC, 1-0 | Next: vs. CLB on 6/3
22
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Streaks, and seasons, have turned on lesser controversial plays than Saturday’s penalty-kick call. But D.C. will need to follow it up for anyone to believe that wasn’t a one-off.
Previous: Won at VAN, 1-0 | Next: at ORL on 5/31; vs. LA on 6/3
It should continually amaze folks how seamlessly TFC have been able to replace Sebastian Giovinco, who is – by the numbers – the best per-90 attacker in league history. They are No. 1 here and it doesn't feel all that close.
Previous: Won vs. CLB, 5-0 | Next: at NE on 6/3