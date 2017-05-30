ExtraTime Radio: Bruce Arena brings in USMNT big guns for Hex must-win

LISTEN: The United States face a must-win at home then a near-impossible task down at Azteca as the Hex returns. Did Bruce Arena call in a group that can get the job done? Plus, the guys reveal their MLS All-Star Fan XI ballots. Subscribe now so you don't miss an episode!

We're almost three months into the 2017 season, and it's time to take stock of the best and brightest in MLS. Yes, that means 2017 MLS All-Star Fan XI presented by Target voting is open. Cast your ballot via the MLS app while you listen to the guys reveal their own choices. Some picks are obvious, but others get the guys heated. Everybody is happy, though, about Mauro Diaz's return, Julian Gressel's outstanding rookie season and the LA Galaxy's flip-flopping form. Plus, what's wrong with the Timbers?

After the break, it's time to turn to the international game. Bruce Arena named the US national team roster for massive Hexagonal matches, and the guys have trouble finding fault with the group. Let's just say it hasn't always been that way in the last few years. Still, Arena has a decision to make: Where and when does he deploy his best resources considering Trinidad & Tobago is a must-win and Azteca is a dragon the Americans have yet to slay? Plus, the US U-20s head to the World Cup Round of 16 and Octavio Zambrano and Canada prepare for the Gold Cup.

In the mailbag, Doyle tackles whether Kaka and the diamond are working in Orlando, and the Rapids Rabbi offers his take on a thus-far disappointing season in Colorado.

