How Inter Miami reached MLS Cup: 5 biggest moments

Inter Miami CF are on the brink of MLS glory, needing just one win to lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy for the first time in club history.

How did Lionel Messi & Co. get this far? Let’s look back at five defining moments.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC stand in the Herons' way, setting the stage for an epic MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday at Chase Stadium (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

Now, in 2025, Messi & Friends hope to add a third piece of silverware to the club's trophy cabinet. And it's arguably the most coveted prize of all: the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.

Another Barça icon, Luis Suárez , joined in 2024 to complete Miami's "Core Four" that guided the club to a record-setting Supporters' Shield haul.

The July 2023 arrival of Messi , followed by fellow FC Barcelona legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba , set in motion a transformative process that reaped immediate rewards with the conquest of that year's Leagues Cup title .

Along the way, Mascherano made tactical and personnel adjustments to help Miami hit their stride in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. The Herons have outscored their opponents 17-3 in the postseason, while winning each of their last three matches by four-goal margins.

The former Argentina youth national team manager, himself a Barcelona great and one-time teammate of Messi for club and country, has navigated a jam-packed schedule, leading the Herons to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals, Leagues Cup final and FIFA Club World Cup knockout stage.

Tata's replacement was announced within days, with fellow Argentine Javier Mascherano taking the reins ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Miami's Messi-led project took a slight detour after last season when head coach Gerardo Martino departed the club , citing personal reasons.

First things first, De Paul and Messi are eying MLS Cup to clinch their first-ever title together at the club level.

De Paul has fit in seamlessly to Miami's system, contributing five assists (regular season and playoffs) while playing the "Messi's bodyguard" role he mastered during Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup conquest, with hopes of a possible title repeat in 2026.

The 31-year-old joined on loan from LaLiga giants Atlético Madrid, with an option to make the deal permanent through 2029.

Miami again swung for the fences during the 2025 summer transfer window, signing superstar midfielder Rodrigo De Paul in July.

Messi has brought the magic for Miami since day one, beginning with his storybook Leagues Cup 2023 title and followed by a record-setting 2024 Supporters' Shield crown paced by a Landon Donovan MLS MVP-winning campaign.

So how does the greatest player of all time top that? By producing yet another MLS MVP-worthy season with 29g/19a, which earned him the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi.

Incredibly, Messi has turned it up yet another notch in the playoffs, reaching historic form by notching 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) to shatter the record for a single postseason. He's also getting help from fellow attacker Tadeo Allende, who's made playoff history of his own by scoring eight goals to tie the single-postseason record (LA Galaxy's Carlos Ruiz in 2002).