MLS Cup 2025 is set! Inter Miami vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

Eastern Conference champions Inter Miami CF will host Western Conference champions Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
When
- Saturday, December 6 | 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT
Where
- Chase Stadium | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
How to watch & stream
- MLS Season Pass, Apple TV
- USA: FOX, FOX Deportes
- Canada: TSN, RDS
Miami and Vancouver are both making their first MLS Cup appearance, ensuring a first-time champion to end the league's 30th season.
During April, these sides met in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. The Whitecaps advanced 5-1 on aggregate.
- Round One: 2-1 series win vs. Nashville SC
- Eastern Conference Semifinal: 4-0 win at FC Cincinnati
- Eastern Conference Final: 5-1 win vs. New York City FC
Inter Miami have found another level during the postseason, outscoring their opponents by a 17-4 margin.
Lionel Messi has provided a playoff-record 13 goal contributions (6g/7a) after taking home the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 29g/19a during the regular season. Meanwhile, Tadeo Allende has scored eight goals to tie former LA Galaxy striker Carlos Ruiz for the single-season playoff record.
Since their Messi era began in July 2023, Inter Miami have won Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) titles.
Now, they'll look to add the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy during head coach Javier Mascherano's first season at the helm. That would send Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets out as champions after the FC Barcelona and Spain legends announced their planned retirements earlier this year.
- Round One: 2-0 series win vs. FC Dallas
- Western Conference Semifinal: 2-2 draw vs. LAFC, PK win
- Western Conference Final: 3-1 win at San Diego FC
Vancouver have enjoyed a dream 2025 season, earning a club-record 63 points during the regular season in addition to making the Concacaf Champions Cup final and winning a fourth straight Canadian Championship.
This comes during head coach Jesper Sørensen's first campaign, a run that was turbo-charged by the mid-season signing of Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller. He's produced 9g/4a in 12 matches across all competitions.
Center back Tristan Blackmon and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who both made the 2025 MLS Best XI, are chasing spots on the United States' roster at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ali Ahmed (Canada), Jayden Nelson (Canada) and Andrés Cubas (Paraguay) are also on a World Cup trajectory.
Leading scorer Brian White recently returned from a hamstring injury, and club captain Ryan Gauld's workload has gradually increased following a long-term knee injury.