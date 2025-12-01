How Vancouver Whitecaps reached MLS Cup: 5 biggest moments

Vancouver Whitecaps FC are one victory away from winning MLS Cup presented by Audi for the first time.

We've answered those questions and more ahead of Saturday's high-profile showdown at Inter Miami CF (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV ; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS).

How did they get here? Who are the main catalysts behind this journey? What needed to happen?

Along the way, he's installed a bold, aggressive playing style that prioritizes possession and team defending. While awards aren’t dished out for aesthetics, Whitecaps games have become must-watch for how ruthless they are in both boxes, never shying away from a challenge or attacking opportunity.

Sørensen has steered Vancouver to their first MLS Cup appearance, a club-record 63-point regular season, a fourth straight Canadian Championship title and a place in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final. That's all while navigating a laundry list of injuries to key players, international call-ups, roster changes and the typical rigors of MLS.

Two months after they parted ways with charismatic manager Vanni Sartini , and shortly after preseason camp began in January, Vancouver named Jesper Sørensen as head coach. Sørensen arrived with no MLS experience following nearly two decades coaching in his native Denmark, most recently with Danish Superliga powerhouse Brøndby IF. The appointment came with little fanfare or spectacle.

This past summer, when transfer rumors started surfacing about the Whitecaps potentially signing Thomas Müller, the most common reaction was something bordering on, ‘Wait, with Vancouver?!” Müller's MLS interest was readily apparent, and it seemed far more likely that links to LAFC or FC Cincinnati would materialize.

But on Aug. 6, it was Vancouver who formally announced the German and Bayern Munich legend as their newest addition. It's no stretch to call him the biggest signing in Whitecaps history, one who transformed an already strong team into a great one.

He's contributed 9g/4a in 12 games across all competitions and helped win the Canadian Championship in early October. With that title, he surpassed Toni Kroos as the most decorated German player of all time with 35 trophies for club and country.

As a leader, Müller has elevated the Whitecaps to new heights and often acts as an on-field coach, orchestrating the team's attacks and shape. Toss in his trademark charm and wit, and you have a home-run signing.