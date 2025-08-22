Inter Miami acquire Argentine forward Mateo Silvetti

Inter Miami CF have acquired forward Mateo Silvetti from Argentine top-flight side Newell's Old Boys, the club announced Friday.

The 19-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

While at Newell's, Silvetti tallied 6g/2a in 37 matches. He scored once in two games with Argentina's U-20s, where he was coached by Miami manager Javier Mascherano.

Silvetti is Miami's latest Argentine player, a contingent highlighted by global soccer icon Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The Herons have scored a league-high 53 goals this season and are looking to repeat as Supporters' Shield winners. They've also made the Leagues Cup semifinals.