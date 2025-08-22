Inter Miami acquire Argentine forward Mateo Silvetti

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have acquired forward Mateo Silvetti from Argentine top-flight side Newell's Old Boys, the club announced Friday.
The 19-year-old Argentine youth international is under contract through 2029 with an option for 2030. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.
While at Newell's, Silvetti tallied 6g/2a in 37 matches. He scored once in two games with Argentina's U-20s, where he was coached by Miami manager Javier Mascherano.
Silvetti is Miami's latest Argentine player, a contingent highlighted by global soccer icon Lionel Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.
Other Argie connections include winger Tadeo Allende and goalkeeper Óscar Ustari, as well as defenders Gonzalo Luján and Marcelo Weigandt.
The Herons have scored a league-high 53 goals this season and are looking to repeat as Supporters' Shield winners. They've also made the Leagues Cup semifinals.
