Sergio Busquets to retire after Inter Miami 2025 season

"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story," the 37-year-old wrote on social media .

The iconic Spanish midfielder has played in nearly 830 professional matches since debuting with boyhood side FC Barcelona in 2008.

Iconic career

Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Busquets won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with Spain. His 143 caps with La Roja are third in program history, behind goalkeeper Iker Casillas and defender Sergio Ramos.

While at Barça, Busquets' accolades include nine LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Reys, three UEFA Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cup crowns. After coming through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, he made 722 appearances throughout 15 seasons, the third most of any player in the club’s history. In that time, he scored 18 goals and registered 46 assists.

At Inter Miami, Busquets has one goal and 16 assists in 105 matches and counting. He helped the Herons win their first two titles, the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield (record-setting season).

During his Barça career, Busquets formed an iconic midfield trio with Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández. At Inter Miami, he partners with World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.

"Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Busquets has been instrumental in the club’s continued growth, contributing his vision and quality in midfield, as well as his experience and leadership, and playing a role in winning both the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup," read a club statement.