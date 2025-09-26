Sergio Busquets to retire after Inter Miami 2025 season

Sergio Busquets will retire after Inter Miami CF's 2025 season, the club and player announced Thursday evening.
The iconic Spanish midfielder has played in nearly 830 professional matches since debuting with boyhood side FC Barcelona in 2008.
He joined Inter Miami in July 2023 alongside fellow Barça legends Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba, kickstarting a new era in MLS.
"A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything. You will always be a part of this beautiful story," the 37-year-old wrote on social media.
Iconic career
Regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Busquets won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with Spain. His 143 caps with La Roja are third in program history, behind goalkeeper Iker Casillas and defender Sergio Ramos.
While at Barça, Busquets' accolades include nine LaLiga titles, seven Copa del Reys, three UEFA Champions Leagues and three FIFA Club World Cup crowns. After coming through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, he made 722 appearances throughout 15 seasons, the third most of any player in the club’s history. In that time, he scored 18 goals and registered 46 assists.
At Inter Miami, Busquets has one goal and 16 assists in 105 matches and counting. He helped the Herons win their first two titles, the 2023 Leagues Cup and 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield (record-setting season).
During his Barça career, Busquets formed an iconic midfield trio with Andrés Iniesta and Xavi Hernández. At Inter Miami, he partners with World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul.
"Since joining Inter Miami CF in 2023, Busquets has been instrumental in the club’s continued growth, contributing his vision and quality in midfield, as well as his experience and leadership, and playing a role in winning both the Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup," read a club statement.
"The team now looks forward to his contribution in the push for its objectives during the final stretch of the campaign, which will bring to a close an extraordinary career that saw him claim numerous titles and accolades with FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, earning recognition as one of the greatest midfielders in football history."
Last hoorah
In Busquets' final stretch, Inter Miami are chasing a Supporters' Shield repeat across their five regular-season games. They're five points (55) behind leaders Philadelphia Union (60) with two games in hand, starting with Saturday's trip to Toronto FC (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
The Herons, third in the Eastern Conference, have already qualified for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Last year's postseason run fell short in Round One against Atlanta United.
Busquets' final professional match could be as late as Dec. 6, when MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi is played. The host will be the team with the better regular-season record (East or West).