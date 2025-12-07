Thomas Müller: Vancouver Whitecaps "on our way up"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s a feeling Thomas Müller isn’t used to.
When the German and Bayern Munich legend takes the pitch with a trophy on the line, he typically comes out on top. In his 18-year career, Müller has won a German record 35 titles.
However, at least this year, he won’t be adding MLS Cup presented by Audi to that extensive list.
“We are very sad, especially the boys. They are many years in this league and MLS Cup title would have meant so much for them," Müller told reporters after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Inter Miami CF. “They were working so hard to get this chance. They suffer now, a lot, a lot.
“It's tough, you could imagine. But I think, and when we talk about it, it hurts for a while. But I think we will get up and we will show up next season.”
Dream season
Vancouver Whitecaps FC were already in the midst of an extraordinary ascent before Müller touched down in British Columbia in early August, but his arrival immediately launched the club to new heights.
Müller wasted no time endearing himself to the BC Place faithful following his Whitecaps introduction, taking the captain’s armband and contributing 9g/4a in 13 games (all competitions), while also leading them to a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.
“I’m here since August, so it was the last chapter of the season," he said. “I think the boys, they did a great job to the point I joined in, and even better after. I enjoyed it a lot to be part of this whole environment.
“It was not only fun. We could be proud to be part of this process … so we will come back stronger next season, even stronger.”
Upward trajectory
Although it wasn’t the afternoon he and his Vancouver teammates envisioned, Müller held his head high as he departed Chase Stadium, ensuring the Whitecaps will do everything they can to take the momentum into next season.
“We play with our hearts. Nobody plays a perfect soccer game," the Raumdeuter remarked. “We don't do it even in our good games, but we gave it all, and that's what matters the most, and the way we do it, the respect we have also, not only for the fans, also for the whole city, for the people in the city.
“… So, we are a very lovable team, and we will continue this journey how we do it, and I hope we will work very hard that we get next year, a little bit more trophies.”
Müller added: “We are on our way up. We have a young group, very young group, very talented group, and very hungry group. And you know how it is with the big losses, that gains a lot of energy for the future.”
Fanbase connection
Regardless of the result, it’s clear Müller & Co. made the city of Vancouver and their fans extremely proud, creating a hype not seen locally since perhaps the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.
“It’s so nice to hear that we created in a city like Vancouver, a hockey city, we created the buzz we wanted to create when we talked about it two or three months ago, and that this happened,” Müller said.
With a leader like Müller back at the helm, Whitecaps fans will believe their team can return to this stage in 2026.
“That's very nice to experience that by myself and with the group," he said. "I also think the connection between the fans and the club and the players was almost – I wasn't there in the past, so I don't know, but it feels that it was as close as it can get at the moment.
"So, we were happy for every support, and I hope the buzz continues next season.”