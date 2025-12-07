Thomas Müller: Vancouver Whitecaps "on our way up"

“It's tough, you could imagine. But I think, and when we talk about it, it hurts for a while. But I think we will get up and we will show up next season.”

“We are very sad, especially the boys. They are many years in this league and MLS Cup title would have meant so much for them," Müller told reporters after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Inter Miami CF . “They were working so hard to get this chance. They suffer now, a lot, a lot.

However, at least this year, he won’t be adding MLS Cup presented by Audi to that extensive list.

When the German and Bayern Munich legend takes the pitch with a trophy on the line, he typically comes out on top. In his 18-year career, Müller has won a German record 35 titles.

“It was not only fun. We could be proud to be part of this process … so we will come back stronger next season, even stronger.”

“I’m here since August, so it was the last chapter of the season," he said. “I think the boys, they did a great job to the point I joined in, and even better after. I enjoyed it a lot to be part of this whole environment.

Müller wasted no time endearing himself to the BC Place faithful following his Whitecaps introduction, taking the captain’s armband and contributing 9g/4a in 13 games (all competitions), while also leading them to a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC were already in the midst of an extraordinary ascent before Müller touched down in British Columbia in early August, but his arrival immediately launched the club to new heights.

Upward trajectory

Although it wasn’t the afternoon he and his Vancouver teammates envisioned, Müller held his head high as he departed Chase Stadium, ensuring the Whitecaps will do everything they can to take the momentum into next season.

“We play with our hearts. Nobody plays a perfect soccer game," the Raumdeuter remarked. “We don't do it even in our good games, but we gave it all, and that's what matters the most, and the way we do it, the respect we have also, not only for the fans, also for the whole city, for the people in the city.

“… So, we are a very lovable team, and we will continue this journey how we do it, and I hope we will work very hard that we get next year, a little bit more trophies.”