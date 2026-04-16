Paxten Aaronson: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Colorado Rapids

From his breakthrough as a Philadelphia Union homegrown player in 2021 to his time with the US men's national team, Paxten Aaronson is no stranger to the spotlight.
But Aaronson, who joined the Colorado Rapids last summer on a Designated Player deal, knows he's not yet the finished product.
The 22-year-old, who arrived last summer from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, detailed his mindset on Off the Ball.
"It was just that initial feeling of the things that [Colorado] could offer me to not only better my career, but better who I am as a person," Aaronson said, "and really grow in things that I haven't been able to grow in with my short career – like leadership, being a big guy on the field, taking that pressure and how can I make the most of myself?
"What Colorado offered me in that sense was, I think, the best that I could get."
Aaronson will look to demonstrate that growth in Colorado's biggest match yet this year: a Matchday 8 showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
The Rapids welcome the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions to Empower Field at Mile High, the 76,000-plus-seat venue that's home to the NFL's Denver Broncos.