Paxten Aaronson: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Colorado Rapids

From his breakthrough as a Philadelphia Union homegrown player in 2021 to his time with the US men's national team , Paxten Aaronson is no stranger to the spotlight.

But Aaronson, who joined the Colorado Rapids last summer on a Designated Player deal, knows he's not yet the finished product.

The 22-year-old, who arrived last summer from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, detailed his mindset on Off the Ball.

"It was just that initial feeling of the things that [Colorado] could offer me to not only better my career, but better who I am as a person," Aaronson said, "and really grow in things that I haven't been able to grow in with my short career – like leadership, being a big guy on the field, taking that pressure and how can I make the most of myself?

"What Colorado offered me in that sense was, I think, the best that I could get."

Aaronson will look to demonstrate that growth in Colorado's biggest match yet this year: a Matchday 8 showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on Saturday afternoon (4:30 pm ET | Apple TV).