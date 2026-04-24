Julian Hall: Red Bull New York homegrown takes MLS by storm

The 18-year-old homegrown forward is in his third full MLS campaign, after becoming one of the league's youngest debutants in 2023 (15 years, 190 days) and the second-youngest goalscorer (16 years, 87 days) in MLS history the following year.

"I kind of try and make that my personality: being a mature guy and leading by example," Hall told Off The Ball.

With 6g/2a so far in 2026, he's done just that. The US youth international recently became the youngest player in MLS history (18 years, 11 days) to score five or more goals in his first six appearances of an MLS season.

"I didn’t think I would be so blessed to have such a good start to the season," the New York City native said. "But that’s credit to all my teammates for setting me up in the best way possible."