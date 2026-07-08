Zavier Gozo envisions "very bright future" for USMNT at World Cup

After the US men's national team were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Monday night, suffering a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16, many already started turning the page.

"If all the players develop the right way, and obviously we play well together and all of these things, I think the final is not too far out of reach for us. I think it's a very bright future for the US.”

“I think the ceiling is the World Cup final. It's a ceiling,” Gozo told MLSsoccer.com on Tuesday. “It's up to us to reach that, but the players that we have and the talent that we have coming through are some of the best in the world for sure.

Which players are coming through the pipeline? Can they push the squad to heights fans have dreamed of? Simply put: Who's next?

Teenage dreams

Gozo is among the key cogs expected to burst onto the USMNT scene in the buildup to the 2030 World Cup. He is freshly named an MLS All-Star, and many believe he should have made Mauricio Pochettino's 26-man roster this summer.

“I thought it was an amazing opportunity just to be even considered for a position on the team. Obviously, it surprised me how early it was in my career to be considered for the team,” said the youngster.

“It just put more motivation in my heart and in my mind to make that team. I felt so close that I didn't make it, so I feel like it just motivated me that much more.”

Another realization for Gozo during the 2026 World Cup? As a co-host nation, American sports fans showed they care deeply about soccer.

"I went to the first USA game in LA against Paraguay, and I think it was probably the best soccer game I've been to in the US. It's just exciting to see American people so into soccer," recalled Gozo.

"I think that's probably my favorite thing that's come about this World Cup. Just seeing the people rally around the team is what gets me excited.”