Real Salt Lake acquire Saba Lobjanidze from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

RSL receive: Saba Lobjanidze, SuperDraft pick

Saba Lobjanidze, SuperDraft pick ATL receive: Up to $725k GAM

In exchange, Atlanta receive $625,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $100,000 in GAM if Lobjanidze re-signs with RSL. Atlanta will retain a portion of Lobjanidze's salary budget charge.

RSL also acquire Atlanta's third-round pick in the 2028 MLS SuperDraft.

"This addition of Saba to our roster should provide depth at multiple positions and competition in training each day,” RSL’s chief soccer officer and sporting director Kurt Schmid said. "With nearly 100 games played in MLS during the last three years, we expect Saba to adjust quickly to our system, which we think accentuates his attacking strengths and puts him in a position to succeed.

"We look forward to integrating him quickly as we prepare for our upcoming Burnley FC friendly and our Leagues Cup matches, in addition to the remaining 20 MLS regular-season matches this season.”

The 31-year-old winger had 15g/21a in 93 MLS appearances during three-and-a-half seasons with the Five Stripes. Lobjanidze initially joined Atlanta in Aug. 2023 from Turkish Süper Lig side Hatayspor.

Internationally, he has scored four goals in 43 appearances for Georgia.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, Real Salt Lake are third in the Western Conference with 26 points (8W-4L-2D), while Atlanta are 14th in the Eastern Conference with 11 points (3W-9L-2D).

RSL return to action at LAFC on July 22 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes). Atlanta resume play at Nashville SC on July 17 (8 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes).