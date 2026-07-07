Lionel Messi's World Cup heroics save Argentina: “He’s our guide”

Just when we thought we’d seen it all from Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the GOAT outdid himself yet again.
Messi saved Argentina from almost certain elimination in Tuesday’s Round of 16 clash vs. Egypt, spurring a 3-2 comeback for the ages with a late goal and assist to help keep the defending champions’ dream of winning back-to-back World Cup titles alive.
Up next for La Albiceleste is a quarterfinal showdown with either Colombia or Switzerland on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).
"To those kids watching him [Messi] and can't believe what they're seeing, use him as an example," head coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters post-match.
"... It honestly gives me goosebumps."
More history made
Messi’s heroic 1g/1a performance added to an already historic World Cup for Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10.
The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP retook the tournament Golden Boot lead with nine goals, increased his all-time best career World Cup scoring tally to 21 goals, and extended his record World Cup goal-scoring streak to nine straight games.
Plus, with his helper on Cristian Romero’s 79th-minute header that ignited Argentina's late rally from two goals down, Messi set a new World Cup record with his ninth career assist at the competition.
Adding to the intrigue of his latest benchmark, Messi surpassed none other than fellow Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona.
Emotional World Cup
But more than individual records, Messi is chasing glory with Argentina.
That was evident after his emotional celebration with teammates after the final whistle at Atlanta Stadium, full of tearful embraces.
"For what he is, for what he gives, for this being his last World Cup, because he's our guide," Lautaro Martínez, who assisted in Enzo Fernández's 92nd-minute winner, said of Messi.
"We try to follow him and give our best always. And once again, Argentina was well represented."