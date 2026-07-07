Lionel Messi's World Cup heroics save Argentina: “He’s our guide”

Just when we thought we’d seen it all from Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the GOAT outdid himself yet again.

"To those kids watching him [Messi] and can't believe what they're seeing, use him as an example," head coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters post-match.

Up next for La Albiceleste is a quarterfinal showdown with either Colombia or Switzerland on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Messi saved Argentina from almost certain elimination in Tuesday’s Round of 16 clash vs. Egypt, spurring a 3-2 comeback for the ages with a late goal and assist to help keep the defending champions’ dream of winning back-to-back World Cup titles alive.

Adding to the intrigue of his latest benchmark, Messi surpassed none other than fellow Argentine legend Diego Armando Maradona.

Plus, with his helper on Cristian Romero’s 79th-minute header that ignited Argentina's late rally from two goals down, Messi set a new World Cup record with his ninth career assist at the competition.

The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP retook the tournament Golden Boot lead with nine goals , increased his all-time best career World Cup scoring tally to 21 goals , and extended his record World Cup goal-scoring streak to nine straight games .

Messi’s heroic 1g/1a performance added to an already historic World Cup for Inter Miami CF ’s superstar No. 10.

Messi continues to amaze on the world's biggest stage 🇦🇷 He's not done yet. pic.twitter.com/65fZrneDN5

Emotional World Cup

But more than individual records, Messi is chasing glory with Argentina.

That was evident after his emotional celebration with teammates after the final whistle at Atlanta Stadium, full of tearful embraces.

"For what he is, for what he gives, for this being his last World Cup, because he's our guide," Lautaro Martínez, who assisted in Enzo Fernández's 92nd-minute winner, said of Messi.