Toronto FC acquire Nelson Palacio from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

TOR receive: Nelson Palacio

Nelson Palacio RSL receive: Up to $1.65 million

In exchange for the 25-year-old Colombian midfielder, RSL receive $1.1 million and up to $550,000 in conditional cash if certain performance-based metrics are met.

Additionally, RSL will retain a sell-on percentage if the player is traded or transferred.

“We are delighted to add Nelson to our club this summer as he will provide both defensive intensity and physicality to the midfield group,” said Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez.

“At only 25 years old, he has already gained considerable experience both abroad and domestically, with a strong understanding of MLS. We look forward to our work together in 2026 and beyond.”

Palacio joined RSL during the 2023 season from Colombian side Atlético Nacional. He made 55 appearances for the Claret-and-Cobalt, contributing 2g/2a in that span.

Following the 2025 season, he spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Swiss side FC Zürich.

Returning from the FIFA World Cup pause, Toronto are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 14 points. Conversely, RSL are third in the Western Conference with 26 points.

Toronto will re-take the field on July 16 for a Canadian Classique matchup with CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV), while RSL will battle LAFC on July 22 (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes).