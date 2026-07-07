Lionel Messi spurs EPIC Argentina World Cup comeback

Lionel Messi orchestrated a stunning comeback, guiding Argentina to a 3-2 victory over Egypt in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 at Atlanta Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

La Albiceleste will play either Colombia or Switzerland in Saturday's quarterfinal at Kansas City Stadium (9 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Trailing 2-0 in the 79th minute, Messi sparked the rally, assisting on Cristian Romero's headed goal. Then the Inter Miami CF star dramatically leveled the match four minutes later, hammering home his tournament-leading eighth goal.

The comeback was complete in the 92nd minute with Enzo Fernández heading in Lautaro Martínez's cross.

Egypt put the defending champions on their heels in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim latched onto Marwan Ateya's service and powered in his header from the edge of the six-yard box.

On a quick counter, Mostafa Ziko doubled Egypt's lead in the 67th minute with a first-time finish off a Haissem Hassan cross.

But Messi squashed any thoughts of a shocking upset, ensuring Argentina advance to the quarterfinals.

Goals