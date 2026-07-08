Argentina vs. Switzerland: How to watch, stream World Cup quarterfinal

Argentina's FIFA World Cup title defense has reached the quarterfinals, where they'll meet upset-minded Switzerland on Saturday evening in Kansas City.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Saturday, July 11 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Kansas City Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri
The winner advances to a July 15 semifinal in Atlanta, where they'll face Norway or England.
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. Games are held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
- FIFA World Ranking: 1
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
- Round of 16: 3-2 win vs. Egypt
The 2022 World Cup champions completed an epic comeback in the Round of 16, with Lionel Messi sparking a 3-2 victory over Egypt.
As Argentina trailed 2-0, Messi served a ball that Cristian Romero (79') headed home before Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 volleyed home a clutch equalizer (83').
The momentum continued into second-half stoppage time, when Enzo Fernández sealed the win by guiding a 92nd-minute header past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.
It leaves Argentina three wins away from their fourth World Cup title, and Messi's been at the center of it all. He has a tournament-best eight goals and a record 21 throughout his World Cup career.
- FIFA World Ranking: 19
- Confederation: UEFA (Europe)
- Round of 16: 0-0 draw vs. Colombia, 4-3 PKs win
Switzerland are fresh off eliminating Colombia in the Round of 16, winning 4-3 on penalty kicks after a 0-0 draw.
That followed a 2-0 triumph over Algeria in the Round of 32 and the Swiss topping Group B, which included co-hosts Canada.
Switzerland's team is chock-full of talent, highlighted by Inter Milan center back Manuel Akanji, Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka and Rennes striker Breel Embolo.
This is the country's fourth-ever World Cup quarterfinal trip. They last reached this stage in 1954.