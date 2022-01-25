Zack Steffen battling back injury before USMNT winter World Cup Qualifiers

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner could be in line for another Concacaf World Cup qualifying start, based on an injury update provided by the US men's national team on Tuesday morning.

Former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is day-to-day with back soreness and has not yet traveled to Columbus, the site of Thursday's home qualifier against El Salvador (7 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN).

If the Manchester City backstop can't go against El Salvador, Turner would be the likely choice between the pipes at Lower.com Field. In 2021, Turner posted nine clean sheets and made 13 appearances in his debut year for head coach Gregg Berhalter's team – both USMNT records. Steffen, as of late, has emerged as Berhatler's preferred No. 1.

Thursday's match could also provide one final high visibility occasion for the 2021 Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year, who has been linked to a potential winter window move to Premier League giants Arsenal.

With eight of 14 games completed (4W-1L-3D record), the USMNT enter this winter window holding second place in the Octagonal standings. Concacaf's top three teams book a Qatar 2022 spot, while the fourth-place nation heads to an inter-confederation playoff.