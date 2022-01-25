Zack Steffen battling back injury before USMNT winter World Cup Qualifiers

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner could be in line for another Concacaf World Cup qualifying start, based on an injury update provided by the US men's national team on Tuesday morning.

Former Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen is day-to-day with back soreness and has not yet traveled to Columbus, the site of Thursday's home qualifier against El Salvador (7 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMas, TUDN).

The USMNT's 28-player roster also includes two other MLS goalkeepers: NYCFC's Sean Johnson and Chicago Fire FC's Gabriel Slonina.

If the Manchester City backstop can't go against El Salvador, Turner would be the likely choice between the pipes at Lower.com Field. In 2021, Turner posted nine clean sheets and made 13 appearances in his debut year for head coach Gregg Berhalter's team – both USMNT records. Steffen, as of late, has emerged as Berhatler's preferred No. 1.

Thursday's match could also provide one final high visibility occasion for the 2021 Allstate Goalkeeper of the Year, who has been linked to a potential winter window move to Premier League giants Arsenal.

With eight of 14 games completed (4W-1L-3D record), the USMNT enter this winter window holding second place in the Octagonal standings. Concacaf's top three teams book a Qatar 2022 spot, while the fourth-place nation heads to an inter-confederation playoff.

Other USMNT matches this window are Jan. 30 at top-of-the-table Canada and Feb. 2 at home against Honduras.

Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers US Men's National Team

Related Stories

"It's mind over matter": USMNT embrace ice-cold conditions for winter World Cup Qualifiers
What shaped USMNT's latest Octagonal roster? Gregg Berhalter on fitness, conditions & COVID
USMNT names 28-player roster for January/February World Cup Qualifying window
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown defender Anton Sorenson
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown defender Anton Sorenson
Toronto FC sign defender Lukas MacNaughton from CPL's Pacific FC
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC sign defender Lukas MacNaughton from CPL's Pacific FC
Zack Steffen battling back injury before USMNT winter World Cup Qualifiers
Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Zack Steffen battling back injury before USMNT winter World Cup Qualifiers
Buchanan to Pepi: How will MLS winter exports fare at their new European clubs? 
Voices: Joseph Lowery

Buchanan to Pepi: How will MLS winter exports fare at their new European clubs? 
10 MLS players primed for a Year 2 bump in 2022
Voices: Sam Jones

10 MLS players primed for a Year 2 bump in 2022
Sources: Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Charlotte FC finalizing signing of Poland international forward Karol Swiderski
More News
Video
Video
Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
1:53:15

Does Facundo Torres make Orlando a Top 5 team in MLS?
Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
17:28

Steve Cherundolo on LAFC: "The expectations are the same"
Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
9:25

Would Arsenal be the right move for Matt Turner?
New York Red Bulls Season Preview
13:17

New York Red Bulls Season Preview
More Video