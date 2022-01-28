Not perfect, but task complete: USMNT grind toward Qatar 2022 with El Salvador win

After Antonee “Jedi” Robinson finally found the breakthrough, lashing the game’s only goal past Mario González in the 52nd minute to nudge the US men’s national team ahead of El Salvador, the Fulham left back wheeled away towards the corner flag to execute his now-signature backflip as his teammates raced to join him – then suddenly clutched at the back of his leg, the dreaded universal sign of a hamstring injury.

“He kind of scared me because I thought he pulled his hammy,” Tim Weah, whose saved shot triggered the goal sequence, admitted postgame. “But you know, it all worked out in the end.”

But Robinson was just entering the second phase of his celebration, a faux muscle strain segueing into a cheeky little dance delivered with a grin, inspired by the flamboyant footwork of a Kenyan playe r that went viral a few years ago.

The hosts and favorites controlled most of the possession and created enough scoring chances to stack up an expected-goals number nearly 15 times that of Los Cuscatlecos. Yet time and again they failed to finish, allowing their tenacious, technical guests to hang on and create danger on their efficient forays forward. The US didn’t really seem assured of the victory until the final whistle, while captain and talisman Christian Pulisic turned in one of the most anonymous performances of his USMNT career.

With just five Octagonal matches remaining as Qatar 2022 looms ever closer, however, three points will do the Yanks just fine, as a results-centric mindset inevitably outweighs deeper concerns for the time being. They remain second in the Octagonal table, accruing 18 points from nine games (5W-1L-3D record) before a crucial test Sunday at Canada (3:05 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+).