Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top MLS SuperDraft picks of last 5 years

What you need to know

Minnesota United have transferred center back Miguel “Micky” Tapias to LIGA MX side Chivas . The 27-year-old Mexican defender spent two seasons with Minnesota, arriving ahead of the 2023 campaign from LIGA MX's Pachuca. The Loons remain with Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey and Jefferson Diaz as key returning center backs.

MLS clubs began announcing their preseason plans , with 14 heading to the Coachella Valley Invitational from Feb. 5 - Feb. 15. Participating teams include Austin FC, Charlotte FC, Chicago Fire FC, Sporting Kansas City, LAFC, LA Galaxy, Minnesota United, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Portland Timbers, Real Salt Lake, San Diego FC, Seattle Sounders and St. Louis CITY SC.

Ahead of Friday's 2025 MLS SuperDraft, let’s look at the Top 5 players from the last five draft classes, dating back to and including the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

The MLS SuperDraft isn’t the key to building a MLS Cup contender. But it can still help. Even as roster-building mechanisms evolve, the SuperDraft remains a pathway that can quickly benefit a club looking to round out a squad.

He's far from the only Canadian standout from recent SuperDrafts; others include Tajon Buchanan (2019, New England Revolution), Dayne St. Clair (2019, Minnesota United) and Moïse Bombito (2023, Colorado Rapids).

Last month, Johnston's name popped up on the long list for the FIFAPro World XI amid a standout season with Celtic that follows a fairytale run with the CanMNT at the 2024 Copa América.

The No. 11 overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft from Wake Forest University, Johnston spent three seasons in MLS, amassing 77 appearances (5g/7a) with Nashville SC and CF Montréal before moving to Scotland's Celtic FC in 2023.

From the MLS SuperDraft to the longlist for the FIFAPro World XI — Alistair Johnston's rise is one of the best.

The SuperDraft striker pathway has become Lions lore, but can they do it again in 2025?

That quick tally earned him his first of 10 USMNT caps and a transfer to English Championship side West Bromwich Albion, with Orlando receiving a reported $9.5 million transfer fee, performance-based bonuses and 20% of any future sale.

First, it was Cyle Larin, and now it’s Duncan McGuire. But Daryl Dike stands out in the last five years. Drafted No. 5 in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Virginia, Dike made 35 regular season appearances with the Lions, scoring 18g/7a.

Orlando City SC had seen the story before — a star striker out of the SuperDraft lighting things up in MLS.

In two MLS regular seasons, he’s played 58 games, kept 17 clean sheets, and even got a chance to rep the Red, White and Blue at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. A pretty solid start.

Real Salt Like legend Nick Rimando might top that list, but Patrick Schulte is carving his path with Columbus Crew. Since the Crew selected him No. 12 out of Saint Louis University in 2022, his club has won MLS Cup 2023, reached this year's Concacaf Champions Cup Final, and lifted the 2024 Leagues Cup title.

Few goalkeepers from the SuperDraft have settled in MLS, and fewer have found their way to the USMNT.

Get both brothers? Check. Valuable players out of the SuperDraft? Check. From New York? Check. Make MLS Cup presented by Audi? Also, check.

Unfortunately, only Dylan Nealis, the No. 3 overall by Inter Miami CF in 2020 out of Georgetown University, cuts the list. His brother, Sean, remains one of the best from the second-round selections, drafted No. 25 overall in 2019.

After a standout, NCAA-winning spell with the Hoyas, Dylan had stops in Miami and Nashville before becoming a key piece of RBNY’s backline in 2022 — culminating in this year's run to MLS Cup 2024 presented by Audi.